Why is Kyrie Irving not playing tonight vs Thunder? Latest from Mavericks' Injury Report

Superstar guard Kyrie Irving is sitting out the Dallas Mavericks game against the OKC Thunder as he is dealing with a right foot soreness.

The team confirmed the development through its PR arm on X (formerly Twitter) just as it said that Tim Hardaway Jr. (back spasms), Dante Exum (personal), Josh Green (right elbow sprain), and Maxi Kleber (right small toe dislocation) are also out for the game.

It will be the fourth game that the eight-time All-Star will be missing this season, where he has been a steady running mate for Luka Doncic with averages of 23.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33 minutes of play.

Kyrie Irving is in his second year playing for Dallas after joining the team midway last season from the Brooklyn Nets. In the offseason, he signed a three-year, $126-million contract to stay with the Mavericks.

Against the Thunder, the Mavericks are looking to bounce back after losing a home game to the Memphis Grizzlies, 108-94, in their last game on Friday, where Doncic did not play.

Dallas is currently fourth in the Western Conference with an 11-7 win-loss card.

OKC, meanwhile, is seeking to make it back-to-back wins after defeating the LA Lakers on Thursday. It is third in the West at 12-6.

Kyrie Irving made re-signing with the Mavericks a priority

One-time NBA champion Kyrie Irving wanted to stay with the Dallas Mavericks and made it a priority when he entered contract negotiations in the offseason.

The parties did not have problems in continuing their partnership, resulting in ‘Kai’ re-signing with the team for three years, worth $126 million.

Kyrie Irving joined Luka Doncic and the Mavericks midseason last year after being traded from Brooklyn. In the 20 games he played, he averaged 27 points, six assists, five rebounds and 1.3 steals. They, however, missed the playoffs.

In an interview with ESPN after he signed a new deal, he said that the warm reception he got from the Dallas organization and community played a big part in his decision to stay.

"So I took everything into account. I took my time a few days before free agency just to be with my family, gauge how they felt about being in Dallas alongside me. And everybody was excited," he said.

“I just wanted to be myself. And then going on the last few years, just figuring myself out. So I think this is the best place to do it and continue to mature and grow as a man."

In his latest contract, a player option for the final season is included, as well as $6 million in total incentives.