Why was Miles Bridges denied entry into Canada? Legal situation of Hornets star explored

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was denied access into Canada ahead of Monday night's game against the Toronto Raptors, WCNC Charlotte's Nick Carboni confirmed. WFNZ's Kyle Bailey was the first one to report the situation. Bridges was traveling with the Hornets for the game.

The situation is the result of the legal problems that the Hornets star is dealing with. His denial is related to his arrest for domestic violence. The Canadian rule thus doesn’t allow Bridges to travel to Canada.

According to the Canadian government’s rule, if a person is convicted of a felony on their legal record, they are "criminally inadmissible to Canada."

The Hornets are already working on the situation with the hopes of getting him back into the lineup ahead of the game against the Raptors.

This November, Bridges made his return to the NBA and played his first game after 580 days. Bridges missed all of the 2022-23 season due to his arrest. He was arrested in June 2022 for the allegations of domestic violence.

When Miles Bridges made his return to the NBA court this season, he got a warm Olves’ welcome from the fans, which helped him ease into the game.

The Hornets are 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 7-17 record this season. They are only ahead of the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards.

Miles Bridges served with yet another arrest warrant

Recently, Miles Bridges was served another warrant for his arrest, but it doesn’t involve new allegations against the player. The warrant came to light after authorities found new developments in the previous case.

"It’s related to a prior domestic violence incident. However, the situation didn’t involve any new allegations of physical violence -- it’s related to the violation of a protective order, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the county clerk of court," Jessica Allen reported.

The warrant was allegedly issued in January, however, the deputies haven’t been able to serve it. Bridges is still on probation after he was charged with a felony for injuring the mother of his child.