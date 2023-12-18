Why is Miles Bridges not playing tonight against Raptors? Latest status of Hornets' star explored (Dec. 18)

Earlier, Miles Bridges' availability was in question for the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 18 at 7.30 p.m. ET. According to the latest update, the Hornets player is unavailable to play in the game.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) that Bridges' entry to Canada is 'unlikely to be reversed' before the game.

Reportedly, Bridges was denied access to Canada due to his criminal charges in the US. Canada already has its law in place that denies an individual with criminal charges entry into the country. Bridges has multiple criminal charges against him, including alleged domestic violence.

Even after multiple attempts by the Hornets team officials to negotiate with the authorities, they could not get Bridges into the Canadian borders. The latest news is a big blow to the Hornets' chances in the game.

The Hornets are 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 7-17 record. The absence of Bridges has already decreased their chances in the game against the Raptors. They are only ahead of the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons in the conference.

What effect Miles Bridges not playing tonight have on Hornets

Miles Bridges started this season after a 10-day suspension. He was originally under a 30-game suspension. However, the league credited him with 20-game served after sitting out the entire 2022-23 season.

Bridges is facing domestic violence charges that involve his baby's mother and also the alleged child abuse charges against him. Recently, a second arrest warrant was issued against Bridges. However, those were not new but related to the previous charges. The authorities had failed to issue the warrant on time.

Since coming back into the season after the suspension, Bridges has had a great impact on the team. He has been efficient on the floor, both from the field and beyond the arc. He is also one of their crucial pieces on the defensive end.

So far into the 2023-24 season, Bridges has played 14 games for the Hornets. He has averaged 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.