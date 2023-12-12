The NBA 2023-24 season witnessed one of the worst team records in the league’s history. After the Detroit Pistons lost 20 games and the San Antonio Spurs lost 17 games consecutively, they became the first set of teams with an over-17-games losing steak in a single season.

Apart from the Pistons and Spurs, teams like the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers have found themselves in a whole different set of trouble. Where Wizards have lost 14 of their 15 games, there is still hope for the Spurs and Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are expected to improve once Ja Morant rejoins the team. As the season progresses, the Spurs are also expected to find their groove. However, for the worst five teams that are listed, there is little to no hope for them to make it to the playoffs.

Here is the list of the worst five teams in the NBA.

5 worst performing teams in NBA 2023-24 season

#5 Memphis Grizzlies (6-16)

Without Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies have found it hard to get a groove this season. They have already played 22 games. Morant was suspended for 25 games, so his team still has to play three more games without him.

Morant had a tremendous impact on the Grizzlies' offense, and his absence has clearly affected the team negatively. They are ranked 28th in the league in the offensive rating, just ahead of the Blazers and Spurs. However, they have maintained a respectable position in their defensive rating. The Grizzlies are ranked 11th in the league in defense with a 113.1 defensive rating.

The Grizzlies are hopeful that, when Ja returns, their record will remove. However, knowing that Morant has been away from the team for this long, there is a chance that they might find it hard to settle so early in the season. The Grizzlies are ranked 13th in the Western Conference.

#4 Portland Trail Blazers (6-16)

After the departure of Damian Lillard, the Blazers have found themselves in a whole lot of trouble. Lillard was the driving force behind their offense, and despite making trades to acquire good role players, they have hardly found themselves stable this season.

The Blazers are ranked 14th in the Western Conference, just ahead of the San Antonio Spurs. They are ranked 29th in the league in offense with a 106.6 offensive rating. They were playing with Anfernee Simons at the beginning of the season, and now they are without Jerami Grant, their primary scorer.

Defensively, they are ranked 15th in the league with a 113.6 defensive rating. Even when Grant returns, there is little hope that the team might be able to improve their overall status.

#3 Washington Wizards (3-19)

The Washington Wizards had an excellent offseason, well, at least, on paper. After trading for Jordan Poole, there was a strong hope that they might be one of the stronger teams in the East, at least in offense.

However, with the game, Poole found himself alienated from his own offensive skills. He has barely touched 40 percent shooting from the field, which is his career low. He is also shooting under 30 percent from the three-point line. With him struggling from the field, there is barely hope for the Wizards this season, unless they make a massive trade.

Washington is ranked 14th in the Eastern Conference. They are one of the three teams with both bad offensive and defensive ratings. They are ranked 23rd in offense with a 111.1 offensive rating. They are also ranked last in the league at the 30th position in defense with a 121.4 defensive rating.

#2 San Antonio Spurs (3-19)

The San Antonio Spurs were expected to have a fairly good season after acquiring Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, despite having not very high expectations, the team has become two of the worst teams in the league.

They have lost 17 games in a row after their loss against the Houston Rockets. Despite Wembanyama’s off-the-chart skills, both in offense and defense, the Spurs have barely capitalized on the young man.

They are ranked 25th in the Western Conference. Spurs are also one of the worst teams in both defense and offense. They are ranked 25th in defense with a defensive rating of 117.7. They are ranked worst at 30th in offense with an offensive rating of 105.9.

A lot of failure that is coming in Spurs' way is due to the fact that they have the youngest roster in the league. They have an average age of 23.52 years, which means they lack experience on the roster. However, as the years pass by, they are expected to make a big leap.

#1 Detroit Pistons (2-21)

The Detroit Pistons have the seventh highest-paid coach in the American sports. However, their record in the 2023-24 season has left the fans stunned. Believe it or not, the Pistons have lost 20 consecutive games this season.

After landing Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 draft in the 2021 Draft, there were hopes that the Pistons might find relevance in the next few seasons. However, it seems like the unexpected has happened.

They are ranked as the worst team in the league and placed 15th in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons also have one of the worst offensive and defensive ratings in the league. They are ranked 24th in defense with a 117.4 defensive rating and 27th in offense with a 107.6 offensive rating.