NBA coaches are perhaps the most underrated factors that determine the success of the team in any season. While many coaches have won championships with stars on the roster and figured out their chemistry, others have taken their time to develop the exact team they wanted.

Teams in the league reward their coaches based on their success with the team. However, there is also no denying that some of the coaches, like Erik Spoelstra and Steve Kerr, deserve to be on the list given what they have achieved in the past and will continue to do so.

Here is the list of 3 NBA coaches who are among the 20 highest-paid coaches in American sports.

3 NBA coaches who secured spot among top 20 highest-paid coaches in U.S. Sports

#3 Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets $9.8 million

Michael Malone is ranked 20th among the top 20 highest-paid coaches in US sports. The Denver Nuggets rewarded Malone after the Nuggets won the first NBA championship in the 2022-23 season.

Though the details of his new contract haven’t been made public by the Nuggets, Adrian Wojnarowski had reported that his contract made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the league.

Malone makes $9.8 million per year and after last season, he rightfully deserves so. Malone staying with the Nuggets is also great news for the fans, ensuring that he is set to coach the Nuggets for a few more years.

#2 Monty Williams, Detroit Pistons: $13.1 million

Monty Williams is arguably the most odd one to make this list. Erik Spoelstra and Steve Kerr have been two of the longest-serving coaches in the league and share seven championships between them, while Williams is the only coach among the three without a championship. He is ranked 7th on the top 20 list.

After Monty Williams was let go by the Phoenix Suns following their embarrassing exit from the 2022–23 playoffs, he was acquired by the Detroit Pistons. Williams signed a $78.5 million over the years. With incentives, his salary could reach up to $100 million.

Williams makes $13.1 million a year, and with incentives, it could grow exponentially. However, Williams is having a horrible year in his first year of coaching the Pistons. They have the worst record in the league with a 2-14 record, and they have lost 14 games in a row after starting the season with a 2-3 record.

#1 Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs: $16 million

Gregg Popovich, the longest-serving coach in the NBA, tops the list and rightfully so with his $16 million salary.

He is ranked 3rd on the top 20 list. In July this year, Pop signed a massive $80 million deal for five years with the San Antonio Spurs. He also serves as the president of basketball operations for the team.

Popovich is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history and is ranked No. 1 in most wins. He has won 1,366 games in his illustrious career while leading the San Antonio Spurs to five championships.

Pop with his unique coaching style, put the Spurs on the map in the NBA, making it one of the most successful franchises in American sports history.

The next one or two seasons might not be favorable for Popovich to start becoming successful again. However, once he develops Victor Wembanyama and the players around him, perhaps we might see the rise of the Spurs again. If anything, Pop can be trusted; he is the true master of developing big men in the NBA.