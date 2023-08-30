Why did the NBA investigate referee Eric Lewis? Taking a closer look at the retired official's abrupt end to his 19-year career

NBA referee Eric Lewis abruptly retired from his role this week, leaving NBA fans with more questions than answers. Lewis, who was a 19-year veteran official within the league, had recently been the subject of an investigation into what may or may not have been his Twitter 'burner'.

Much like Kevin Durant many years ago, Eric Lewis was accused of using a 'burner' account on Twitter to argue with fans and defend league officials. Under the guise of @CuttliffBlair, he is alleged to have violated NBA rules.

Per league rules, NBA officials are prohibited from discussing official matters on social media, and in settings like that.

As a result, the league opened an investigation into Eric Lewis, while also keeping him from working the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets & Miami Heat.

Despite all these moves, the league couldn't come up with a conclusion regarding the investigation, so they put Lewis' duties on hold. Since then, there has been little word as to the status of things on the NBA's end.

This week, Eric Lewis shocked fans by announcing his retirement. The NBA Communications account on Twitter, which self-describes itself as reporting official league news and information directly from NBA PR, released a statement:

"NBA referee Eric Lewis has informed the league office that he is retiring, effective immediately. In light of his decision, the NBA's investigation into social media activity has been closed."

Looking at the burner account allegedly belonging to Eric Lewis

Although the NBA's investigation into Lewis is now closed, fans have continued to wonder whether or not Lewis was in fact guilty of violating league rules.

One of the gripes many fans had with Lewis was that he seemed to show bias toward the Boston Celtics. The situation felt reminiscent of how fans criticize the NBA for allowing referee Scott Foster to officiate Chris Paul's games given the 2-17 record when Foster officiates games.

As fans were quick to point out, the alleged burner account belonging to Lewis defended the referee against such allegations.

A number of his replies staunchly defending Lewis for his officiating, and for being photographed wearing a Celtics jersey, can be seen in the clip below.

While that may not be damning evidence on its own, the account followed just five Twitter users. One of the five users the @CuttliffBlair account followed was none other than George Mason Women's Basketball, where Lewis' wife serves as head coach.

Although the NBA will never conclude its investigation, it sounds as though fans are confident Blair Cuttliff is, in fact, the former NBA referee.

