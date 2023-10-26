Why were Phoenix Suns stripped of 2nd round pick? Looking at free agency violation fine

The NBA has penalized the Phoenix Suns for violating tampering rules involving free agent center Drew Eubanks. The league determined that the Suns engaged in discussions with former Oregon State Beaver before the allowed time for free agency negotiation, leading to the loss of their 2024 second-round pick.

The Suns 2024 second-round pick was originally owned by the Denver Nuggets, which Phoenix acquired through a trade during the off-season with the Orlando Magic. In an official statement from the league, it states:

"The NBA announced today that the Phoenix Suns violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded the 2024 second-round Draft pick (Denver’s own) that Phoenix acquired from Orlando in a prior trade," reads the statement issued on Wednesday, October 25.

Despite the setback, the Suns have been actively reshaping their roster to fit with their new big three of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. They signed Eubanks to a two-year, $5 million contract in July, to help reinforce the lineup.

Drew Eubanks last played for the Portland Trail Blazers where he played 78 games. He was able to average 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20.3 minutes of playing time.

During the season opener against the Golden State Warriors, he came off the bench and contributed four points.

Drew Eubanks' role in the retooled Phoenix Suns 2023-24 season

As the Phoenix Suns gave up an arm and a leg to land Bradley Beal, the team finds themselves scouting a lot of free agents to sign to surround their all-star trio. Drew Eubanks is a player that they targeted for because of his ability to control the paint, switch easily on screens, and ability to block shots.

The starting five of the Suns has Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Josh Okogie, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic in their season opener. Since Bradley Beal was injured, Grayson Allen got to feature in the starting lineup.

The primary role of Drew Eubanks is to be the backup center for Nurkic and in his first game for the Phoenix Suns, he was able to log in 19 minutes of playing time. In that span, he was able to provide four points, seven rebounds, two assists but committed three turnovers.