Why is Tyrese Haliburton out tonight vs Miami? Explaining Pacers star's absence

Tyrese Haliburton has been ruled out from the Indiana Pacers game against the Miami Heat on Saturday. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers guard has been dealing with an unspecified illness that has kept him out. He missed the shoot-around in the morning.

Earlier, it was reported that Haliburton had been dealing with a bone bruise in his knee. He was also dealing with an upper respiratory infection. However, he was listed as probable to play against the Heat. The Pacers face the Celtics in the In-Season Tournament quarterfinal on Monday.

The All-Star guard has played 16 games for the Pacers this season and has been giving standout performances. Haliburton is averaging 27.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 11.8 assists this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

He has been just unstoppable on the offensive end of the floor, shooting 51.9% from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc.

The Pacers are 9-8 in the season. With 17 games on their sheet, they are ranked 7th in the Eastern Conference.

On Thursday, the Pacers lost 142-132 to the Heat in Florida. Haliburton played 40 minutes in the game, scoring 44 points, two rebounds, 10 assists and three steals. He also shot 15 of 28 shots from the field and six of 16 from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton is not satisfied with his team’s performance

After the loss against the Miami Heat, Haliburton expressed his frustration with the team’s performance. While speaking to the media after a loss in the high-scoring game, the Pacers guard refused to take any appreciation for his performance.

"I just want to get to playoffs. I'm not gonna lie," Haliburton said. "Like, that- all the individual stuff is cool, and I've accomplished a lot individually. Already been an All-Star, which is a main goal of mine when I came to the NBA. Obviously, there's more for me to achieve individually, but I mean, individual success is nothing at this point.

"I just want to win. I'm tired of being a loser. So I gotta do a better job of finding ways to win," he added.

Haliburton has been excellent individually despite his team’s poor performance this season.