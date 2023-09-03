Why did USA lose to Lithuania at FIBA World Cup 2023? Grading each player's performance

The USA lost to Lithuania in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, Philippines, on Sunday (September 3), thanks to an impressive effort from the Lithuanians. Their team-centered plays became the turning point as they took care of business against the Americans.

Lithuania started off strong in the first quarter, hitting six three-pointers to take a commanding 31-12 lead. Together with their intense defensive pressure, the Lithuanians had an early advantage.

At the end of the second half, Jonas Valanciunas Co. led 54-37 lead against the Americans. They took advantage of their hot start and rode their momentum.

The US reduced the deficit in the second half but trailed by at least 10 points. Eventually, Lithuania's strong start proved pivotal as they won 110-104.

Overall, Lithuania's hot shooting start was the main reason why the Americans lost. Additionally, they controlled the glass, grabbing 43 boards over the US' 27 rebounds the entire game.

This isn't the first time team USA lost to Lithuania

The intense battle between the two countries has been part of basketball history. Team USA's loss to Lithuania was their third against the European nation.

Their first happened in the 1998 World Championships (currently the World Cup). The US sent a roster without NBA stars, which was one of the big reasons why they lost. In 2004, Team USA lost to Lithuania in the Olympics during a group-stage game.

Despite their loss on Sunday, the US have already qualified for next year's Paris Olympics.

Grading the performances of players for both teams

USA vs Lithuania: Group J - FIBA Basketball World Cup

Both the USA and Lithuania gave fans a treat as they battled it out until the last second. With that, here are the best players for both teams that made the game exciting to watch.

Team USA ratings

Anthony Edwards

The Americans found hope in Edwards who took the responsibility of leading the team. Edwards had 35 points, two assists and three steals, but it wasn't enough for the Americans to overcome Lithuanian, though.

Grade: A

Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks point guard didn't disappoint, especially in the crucial moments. Brunson had 14 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

Grade: B

Mikal Bridges

Dropping 14 points, three rebounds and two blocks, Mikal Bridges, with his two-way play, was key for the Americans.

Grade: B-

Brandon Ingram

After struggling to find his game in the tournament, Ingram finally had a decent game. He came off the bench and played well, with 10 points and a block.

Grade: B-

Austin Reaves

The fan-favorite of the World Cup came off the bench and had seven points. He didn't spend much time on the court, though, as he fouled out of the game.

Grade: C+

Lithuania ratings

Vaidas Kariniauskas

The surprise of the game, Kariniauskas came off the bench and had a great game, with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. He was the star of the show for the Lithuanians.

Grade: A+

Jonas Valanciunas

He may not have scored a ton, but Valanciunas was still a great force inside for Lithuania. The star center had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in his team's win.

Grade: A

Mindaugas Kuzminskas

Coming off the bench, Kuzminskas had a great game shooting the basketball. He had 14 points and made two threes.

Grade: B

Ignas Brazdeikis

Helping Valanciunas inside, Brazdeikis made solid contributions with his 11 points, two rebounds,and four assists, putting pressure on America's big men.

Grade: B-

Donatas Motiejunas

The former Houston Rockets big man was a strong presence inside the paint. He had nine points, two rebounds and three assists in the win.

