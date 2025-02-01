Why is Zion Williamson not playing against Celtics? Pelicans star's absence from game explored (Jan. 31)

The New Orleans Pelicans will end their two-game road trip on Friday against the Boston Celtics without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans have listed Williamson on the team's injury report due to a stomach illness. According to the injury report, the 6-foot-6 forward is not suffering from a gastrointestinal ailment linked to COVID-19.

Williamson played in the Pelicans' Wednesday game against the Dallas Mavericks, playing close to 30 minutes. The former Duke forward finished the night with 29 points, six rebounds and seven assists. He also had two steals during the team's 137-136 loss.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Williamson has played seven games since returning from a hamstring injury, which caused him to miss two months of action. The forward returned on Jan. 7 after recovering from the injury. During that span, the Pelicans star has averaged 24.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and assists. Defensively, he's been active with his 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In place of him, the Pelicans could lean on playing Javonte Green and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl for more minutes.

Aside from the Pelicans star, there are other players on the injury report. Jordan Hawkins is out with a non-COVID illness, Brandon Ingram is out because of a left ankle sprain, Herb Jones is out due to right shoulder strain and Daniel Theis won't play as he's dealing with a right thumb sprain.

All-Star guard Dejounte Murray is available to play against the defending champions.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Zion Williamson's $36,016,200 teammate rumored to team up with Trae Young & Co

Zion Williamson addressed his health moving forward during practice

On Thursday, New Orleans had their practice and Williamson spoke about his approach moving forward.

“I’m in a good spot in terms of health,” Williamson said. “Now it’s just building off that. Not easing up, even though I’m playing in games now. (I will) still get a lot more conditioning, still get a lot more work in. Just trying to take my body to the next level.”

Since coming back from his hamstring issue, Williamson has been under strict time management. He also hasn't played any back-to-back games. During his media availability, the two-time All-Star addressed his desire to play back-to-back games.

“Let me make this clear to everybody out there,” the forward said. “If I could play in the back-to-backs, I would. Physically? Yes, I can. But, I work for the Pelicans.”

Expand Tweet

The forward is confident that he can play 30 minutes a game. However, he referred back to what he said and trusted the team's suggestion to avoid any injury risks. Zion Williamson has played 13 games this season, averaging 23.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Also read: "Not smart to do that right now" - Zion Williamson blames Pelicans' analysis for sitting out back-to-back games despite being fit to play

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback