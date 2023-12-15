“Will leave your a** for her any day”: US tennis star apologizes to Dwyane Wade before revealing Gabrielle Union as celebrity crush

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are one of the most famous couples in the world. The NBA legend, Hall of Famer, and his wife have moved into the business world lately. They were seen attending business and fashion events. It also appears that Union has a fan club, and tennis star Frances Tiafoe is a part of that.

Ranked No.16 in the ATP standings and coached by Dwyane Wade, the 2023 All-Star Celebrity Game participant revealed his celebrity crush.

"During my first US Open," Tiafoe said during an appearance on the Connect The Dots Podcast, "I was telling my girl that my crush was Gabrielle Union. Shoutout to D-Wade, all love, he was my coach in the All-Star Game, I am going to text him after the show. I ain't even going to hit her. When she followed me back, I almost didn't even follow back too."

"To see her, I was like, 'I will leave your a** for her any day.'"

Miami Heat will honor Dwyane Wade on January 14

Dwyane Wade spent 15 of his 16 years in the NBA with the Miami Heat. He retired as a Heat player in 2019 and is considered a legend there.

The franchise officially announced that they will honor Wade for his Hall of Fame induction on January 14, 2024, when the Heat host the Charlotte Hornets.

"The night will showcase highlights from Wade’s career, including an exclusive halftime interview featuring the basketball legend," the announcement reads, via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Wade was inducted into the Hall of Fame last August, joining fellow NBA legends Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol, among others.

Wade retired with career averages of 22.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.7 apg and 1.5 spg, on 48.0 percent from the field. He helped Miami claim the NBA championship thrice (2006, 2012, 2013) while becoming an All-Star 13 times.

The Hall of Famer retired as the franchise all-time leader in points, games, steals, minutes played and assists.

Even after the retirement of their best player, the Heat have managed to stay on top of the NBA, with two NBA Finals appearances over the past four years (2020, 2023). This year, they hope they will go all the way and claim the championship for the first time in 11 years. Currently, Miami is seventh in the East, at 14-11.