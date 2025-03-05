"Win-win for me": Family bonding on display as Steph Curry's mom soaks in special night during another brotherly showdown

On Monday, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors traveled to play against the Charlotte Hornets, who have Seth Curry in their roster. It was a classic brotherly showdown between the two sons of former NBA player Dell Curry. Playing in the city where they grew up, their family was present to witness the battle.

Their mother, Sonya Curry, had a lot of fun seeing her sons play in the same city, even for just one night. What makes it extra special is that their family was present for their duel. In the end, the Warriors took home the 119-101 victory.

The four-time champion led his team with 20 points, three rebounds and 10 assists. His younger brother, meanwhile, didn't get to score as he was on the floor for less than eight minutes.

For Sonya, however, it doesn't matter who wins. On Wednesday, she posted a photo of her family, who attended the game at the Spectrum Center. The ex-wife of Dell posted how she had a wonderful family bonding during the game between her sons.

"Great time as always in Charlotte for the Curry men showdown!!! It’s a win-win for me - I can’t lose Lol!!❤️ It’s always a great time for friends and family to get together," Sonya posted.

She also gave a shout-out to the Hornets' security for keeping her family safe, making their experience much more enjoyable.

"Shoutout to the @spectrumcenter security staff that went over and beyond for us and made us comfortable. We appreciate you!"

Their Monday game concluded the two-game season series between the Warriors and Hornets. In both games, Golden State walked away with a win. Their first matchup was on Feb. 25 and Steph led his team to a 128-92 win.

Steph Curry gave his mom a rare memorabilia after he scored 56 points

On Feb. 27, Steph Curry had a historic night against the Orlando Magic. The two-time MVP finished the game with 56 points on 12-for-19 shooting from beyond the arc. It was one of the best games Curry has played this season, as his outstanding scoring outburst led to a 121-115 win.

After the game, the Warriors star immediately went looking for his mother as he was heading to the locker room. As he spotted her, Curry tossed his game-worn jersey to his mother as he shouted, "Mama!"

It was an unexpected gift from the future Hall of Famer and Sonya's reaction says it all.

