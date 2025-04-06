Winnie Harlow drops 5-word reaction as she shares loving embrace with Kyle Kuzma after Bucks punch ticket to playoffs

Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks secured their playoff spot after an overtime win over the Miami Heat on Saturday. To support her fiancé and his team, Kuzma's fiancée, Winnie Harlow, was also in attendance.

After the win, the Canadian supermodel made a few posts on her social media dedicated to the Bucks' successful night. She posted two videos on her separate Instagram stories. In the first video, she posted a video of the last seconds of the game and wrote that she loved overtime.

"My favorite thing is OT," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@winnieharlow]

In another post, Harlow posted a video of her sharing a kiss and followed by a loving embrace with her fiance.

"Bucks win," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@winnieharlow]

The Milwaukee Bucks clinched their playoff birth for the ninth consecutive season behind their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had a 30-point triple-double in the second consecutive game. He had 36 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the game.

Kyle Kuzma didn't have an efficient game. He ended the game with 9 points, making only 4 of 13 shots from the field.

Kyle Kuzma and others shower love on Winnie Harlow's new hairdo

Almost a month after getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend Kyle Kuzma, Winnie Harlow has a peek into her new hairdo. On March 18, she posted a picture in her brand new short curls and white gown.

Harlow also posted a collage of short hairdos from the past and a wholesome message from Kyle Kuzma, whose contact was saved as "husband.

"Felt cute.. might delete 🧡 #gingerspice," Harlow wrote in the caption.

The post received love from some of the known faces, including her fiance.

Followed by the 'hearts on face' emoji, Kuzma asked his fiance not to delete the picture.

"Don’t delete🥰," he wrote.

Approving the photo dump, American singer Ciara showed love to the Canadian model.

"Yaaaaaasss!! So beautiful Winnie 😍," she wrote.

Former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire's wife, Alexis Welch Stoudemire, also commented on the post. Like Kuzma, she also urged Harlow not to delete the picture.

"Love it. & Don’t delete this," Stoudemire wrote.

[Comments on Harlow's post]

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow got engaged on Valentine's Day earlier this year. The Bucks star took her for a tour, renting a private jet, decorated with roses. She initially thought that it was for the Valentine's Day celebration.

Winnie Harlow told Vogue that before proposing, Kuzma started reading a poem to her. Harlow, for a moment, even thought about how amazing it would have been if it were the proposal. To her surprise, indeed it was, as the last line of the poem was, "Will you marry me?"

