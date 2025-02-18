Winnie Harlow engaged to NBA boyfriend Kyle Kuzma as the duo share loved-up snaps from stunning proposal

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow got engaged on Tuesday (Feb. 13), but followers got a sneak peek into their special day only a few days later. The Canadian model announced a series of pictures she posted on her social media from the stunning proposal.

Among the several loved-up pictures that Harlow posted on Instagram, the first shows the couple sharing an intimate kiss inside the plane. Harlow's left hand is on the Milwaukee Bucks star's cheek, showing off the wedding ring.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow are engaged. [Credit: IG/@winnieharlow]

In the following picture, Harlow showed off her stunning 8.5-carat oval-cut diamond ring while placing her hand in Kuzma's hand. Per People, Kyle Kuzma spent three months designing the ring himself. Winnie Harlow had no idea what was happening in the background.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow are engaged. [Credit: IG/@winnieharlow]

Another picture showed Harlow sitting in Kuzma's lap with a note in her hand. The following photo shows the couple laughing with each other.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow are engaged. [Credit: IG/@winnieharlow]

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow are engaged. [Credit: IG/@winnieharlow]

Winnie Harlow also shared a video in the post that showed her family surprising her after landing on the Turks and Caicos Islands. Per Vanity Fair, Kyle Kuzma had planned the Valentine's Day trip to the islands and Harlow was very impressed with the decorations.

Unbeknownst to her, the NBA star was making a significant life choice involving her during that flight. The astonishment from her mother and sister was all part of Kuz's scheme.

Kyle Kuzma also posted a video of the celebratory dinner with the firecrackers blowing in the sky.

"#SheSaidYes🙏🏽💍👫🏾," he wrote in the post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

La La Anthony, Angel Reese and others shower love on Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma on engagement post

After Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow announced their engagement on social media, congratulatory messages poured in. La La Anthony was among the first to shower the couple with love.

"Awwwww congratulations baby!!!! Yes!! Super happy for u!!! Love wins!!!❤️😍😍😍😍😍," La La wrote.

Jalen Green's girlfriend, Draya Michelle, also commented on the post.

"Congratulations you guys ❤️," she wrote.

WNBA star Angel Reese was ecstatic with the big news and congratulated the couple.

"STOPPPP!! omgeeee!!! yessss so beautiful!!😍," Reese wrote.

Comments on Winnie Harlow's engagement post. (IG/Winnie Harlow)

American rappers Dreezy and Bia also congratulated the couple in the comment section.

"Ahhh!!!! congrats friends! 🥹💘🙏🏽😍," Bia wrote.

"Yessss bby congratulations!! 🎉," Dreezy wrote.

Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee also joined others to congratulate the couple.

"😭😭😭 congrats omggg !!!!🥹❤️," Lee wrote.

Comments on Winnie Harlow's engagement post. (IG/Winnie Harlow)

During the pandemic, Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow started dating in 2020 while he was in Los Angeles playing for the LA Lakers. Since then, he has been traded twice, but their relationship has remained a big part of their lives.

