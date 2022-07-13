“Woj coming in 11 days late on this one”, “Are they willing to take Russ?” - Fans turn in hilarious reactions to Utah Jazz potentially trading Donovan Mitchell this offseason 

In the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell era, the Utah Jazz repeatedly suffered first-round exits and failed to make the Western Conference finals.
Despite the lack of playoff success, Mitchell and Gobert have accumulated several personal achievements. In the last six seasons, the Jazz have finished first in their division on three occasions and had three 50+ win seasons.
Despite their prowess in the regular-season, repeated failures in the playoffs saw the Jazz implode this season. Coach Quin Snyder submitted his resignation after the season. The Jazz then traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for four first-round picks.
Mitchell remained the only domino left standing, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that the Jazz were looking to rebuild around him for the foreseeable future.
However, Adrian Wojnarowski reported yesterday that the Utah Jazz are open to trading Mitchell. Rival teams around the league confirmed the Jazz's willingness to listen to trade proposals.
Woj further added to his tweet, stating:
"The asking price appears to be steep, but in the wake of Utah’s recent Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal to Minnesota, the Jazz are no longer simply dismissing calls on Mitchell, sources said." (via) Adrian Wojnarowski
Wojnarowski added a quote from general manager Justin Zanik, who commented on a possible Mitchell trade.
Fans sent in some hilarious reactions to Wojnarowski's report.
Donovan Mitchell's time with the Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell was drafted 13th overall in the 2017 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets traded him to the Utah Jazz for the 24th overall pick, Tyler Lydon and Trey Lyles.
Mitchell averaged 20.5 points per game, 3.7 assists per game and 3.7 rebounds per game in his rookie season. He competed in a neck-and-neck battle with Ben Simmons for Rookie of the Year. Mitchell eventually lost the race, with Simmons winning by 79 first-place votes.
Mitchell went on to average 23.8, 24, 26.4 and 25.9 points per game in subsequent seasons with the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell earned his first All-Star selection in 2020 and has been an All-Star every year since.
Mitchell averaged 36.3 points per game in the playoffs in 2020, on 52.9/51.6/94.8 shooting splits. He averaged 32.3 points per game on 44.7/43.5/82.9 shooting splits in the 2021 playoffs.