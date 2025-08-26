  • home icon
"Worse than Tatum tearing his Achilles" - NBA fans outraged as Celtics plug Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce announcement into team’s season opener campaign

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 26, 2025 23:52 GMT
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Three - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Celtics pluggin Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce announcement into team’s season opener [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Boston Celtics' social media team promotes the team's season opener for the 2025-26 season uniquely. The social media team of the Western Conference team used Taylor Swift's next album and her engagement to Travis Kelce to count down the days for next season.

On Tuesday, Swift announced her engagement to Kelce in an Instagram post. Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" album, which she announced earlier this month, is set to drop on Oct. 3.

"Days since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged: 0. Days until The Life of a Showgirl drops: 37. Days until Celtics basketball: 56," the team's post read.
The post had NBA fans outraged, with several calling it unnecessary and cringe.

"This might be worse than Tatum tearing his Achilles."
One of the fans hilariously suggested that Tatum should demand a trade just for this post.

"If im Tatum im requesting a trade for this."
A fan was left wondering if the team's new owner, Bill Chisholm's era was gonna be of this nature.

"Complete and utter woke nonsense, is that how the Bill Jism era is gonna be?"
A fan demanded suspension for the social media team.

"2 week suspension for the social media team for this one."
Another fan said that the NBA didn't need to promote such things as the NFL already does to its fans.

"Whoo cares. This is basketball. Don’t bring that crap here. I hear enough during football season."
"Looks like the social media team deserves a timeout—somebody bring in the Celtics fan patrol! 🏀😂."
Meanwhile, a fan said that the Celtics' social media team should take the post down.

"There’s still time to take this down."
NBA analyst predicts Boston Celtics breaking core lineup in the near future

The Boston Celtics have had to make a tough decision this offseason. The 2024 champions had to trade Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis because of the financial issues. With Tatum most probably out for the 2025-26 season, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White are set to lead the team.

However, there are also questions about the sustainability of the team's core group when Tatum returns. According to Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes, by the 2027-28 season, the combined salary of Tatum, White and Brown will make it difficult for the team to have a championship roster.

According to Hughes, in the 2027-28 season, the three stars will be paid a combined $176 million. Moreover, the team's tax line is projected to be around $215 million, which will eventually suffocate the team from building a championship team around the trio.

