"Worst superteam of all time" - NBA fans troll the Clippers after rumors emerge that they are ending the Paul George and Kawhi Leonard partnership

The Paul George-Kawhi Leonard experiment may finally be coming to an end in Clippers' country with rumors suggesting that LA is looking at George's trade value. With George potentially on the trading block, NBA fans shared hilarious responses to the Clippers' failed venture.
The LA Clippers have been one of the most promising teams in the last four seasons. Led by a dynamic wing duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers were consistently picked as title contenders every season.
Although the LA Clippers put up a winning record in every season with the two on board, the team faced immense difficulties in the postseason. They would find themselves bounced out of the playoffs every season as they were plagued by injuries to either one or both superstars.
In light of George and Leonard's recurring injuries, the Clippers have reportedly decided to make some adjustments. However, this has seen PG as the first star on the trading block as per some rumors.
Needless to say, NBA fans were practically waiting for an opportunity to flame the Clippers. With some hilarious reactions to the report, fans shared their reactions on Twitter:
The Clippers could be making a wise decision by putting George up for trade when considering what they are hoping to build in the future.
Is trading Paul George the right move?
Paul George has been a vital cog in the LA Clippers' schemes in the last few seasons. Coming onboard as a superstar-caliber player, "PG13" offered tremendous two-way output and leadership.
George missed a significant amount of time in every season he spent with the team. Needless to say, this garnered enough criticism when he failed to perform on the floor.
When called upon in the playoffs, other than the Bubble, George has been quite consistent. However, if the Clippers are hell-bent on making a trade, he may have a little more trade value than Kawhi Leonard.
Leonard, when healthy, is undoubtedly a superior player. But the superstar forward has played a total of 161 games with the Clippers in his four years with the team.
In terms of pure availability, Leonard is one of the worst superstars in the league. This means that his trade value is comparatively lower than George, who is only slightly more available.
A two-way player of Paul George's caliber could still be a valuable asset in the NBA. With wing depth always being an important factor in deciding a team's success, the superstar may see a lot of takers on the market.
