"Worst take of all time" - Patrick Beverley mentioning Joel Embiid & Michael Jordan in same breath has fans roasting him

There have been a plethora of players that have been compared to Michael Jordan and Joel Embiid is the newest addition to that list. In the latest episode of the Pat Bev Pod, Patrick Beverley praised his All-Star teammate and compared him to the Chicago Bulls legend.

Embiid could win another MVP award this season for the way he's been playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. He's averaging 34.8 points, 11.8 points and 6.2 assists while shooting 54% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc. The six-time All-Star has also had four games where he had 40+ points and 10+ rebounds.

Due to this, Beverley couldn't help but be a fan of his teammate. He went as far as comparing him to the six-time champion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If he finishes this season the way he's playing now, it would be the greatest season of a single player that's ever played basketball," Beverley said.

"Jo, he is in a world of his own. I don't even think it's close. I think it's a toggle between him and the man (Jordan)."

Expand Tweet

Fans were surprised by the comparison that Beverley boldly made. They went hysterical online, causing a buzz on Pat Bev's comments. Here are some of the best reactions to the two-way point guard.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

\

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the latest MVP ladder update, Embiid leads the charge. His play this season has been undeniably impressive, making him the favorite to take home the prestigious award after this season is over.

You might also be interested in reading this: In Photos: Joel Embiid's $5.5 million colossal Philadelphia penthouse listed for sale

Joel Embiid makes history for the Sixers

The Sixers took care of business against the Chicago Bulls last night with a 110-97 win. Joel Embiid led the team with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. With his performance last night, Embiid made history for the franchise, doing something that hasn't been done by anyone.

He became the first player in Sixers history to put up 30+ points, 15+ rebounds and 10+ assists in a game. What's even more impressive is that he sat for the entire fourth period. Who knows what his stat line would've looked like if he opted to play a few minutes in the fourth quarter?

Expand Tweet

After getting the win, head coach Nick Nurse downplayed the accomplishment the star achieved. He was more concerned about Embiid's conditioning, as he was coming off a four-game absence due to an ankle injury.

"I think he was moving great," said Sixers head coach Nick Nurse. "I think his conditioning was less than that, but that’s okay. I think that game was good for him to kind of re-condition himself."

Embiid and the Sixers have time to rest as they will host the new-look New York Knicks on Friday.

Also read: "Another level of disrespectful": NBA fans hysterical as Joel Embiid savors on Jolly Ranchers while Bulls get crushed by 30