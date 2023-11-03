"Would you be a body-rub babe for me?"- Rapper Cam'ron dauntlessly flirts with Joe Smith's wife Kisha Chavis in live interview

Joe Smith’s wife, Kisha Chavis, became a hot topic after it was revealed that she was doing OnlyFans content and kept it from the former NBA forward as a secret. Now that the secret is out, she’s been getting interviews, asking about why she had to do it in the first place.

In episode 83 of the show Check Out The Stat, Chavis talked about her decision to open an OnlyFans account. In one segment, rapper Cam’ron asked Smith’s wife about what else has been keeping her busy besides OnlyFans.

"I've had a bartending service called Cocktail Hours Kiss since I've been here," Kisha said. "I have a moving company called Major Movers and Cleaning. And then I also have a massage business called Body By Babes."

After finding out that Kisha has a massage company, Cam’ron asked,

"If I wanted you to be one of my body-rub babes, would you be a body-rub babe for me?"

In response, Kisha agreed to do it herself.

The situation then turned awkward and the rapper continued complimenting her appearance, which didn’t help. According to past reports, Joe Smith’s wife isn’t going to stop creating content on OnlyFans and the ex-NBA player shared that he won’t do anything about it.

OnlyFans is an online platform and app created in 2016. People can pay content creators who upload/post videos, photos, and/or live streams if they subscribe to a monthly deal. Originally, it was created for content creators, but it has taken a turn with the amount of sexual content increasing over the past few years.

Joe Smith’s wife breaks her silence about her OnlyFans content

Joe Smith’s wife gave her thoughts on the feedback about her doing content on OnlyFans. According to Kisha, her husband had been cheating on her for quite some time, which resulted in her creating content on OnlyFans.

"He is pretty pissed off at me. I think he is at his sister’s house. He’s not talking to me right now," Joe Smith's wife said. "That’s what happens when you don’t attend to your wife. Period."

Smith hasn’t given an official interview about the current situation, which has even gained attention from Stephen A. Smith.

