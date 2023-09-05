Would Bulls without Michael Jordan have kept Hakeem Olajuwon ring-less? Toni Kukoc shockingly believes so: “Beat them that year every game”

Michael Jordan going six-for-six in the NBA Finals has continued to earn him considerable mileage in the 'GOAT' debate. Jordan's six championships were broken up by a retirement that saw him part ways with the Bulls in pursuit of professional baseball.

During that time, Hakeem Olajuwon, who was selected ahead of Jordan in the 1984 draft, led the Houston Rockets to two NBA titles. As arguably one of the 10 greatest players to ever compete in the NBA, Hakeem Olajuwon's reputation precedes itself.

As a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time Finals MVP and the only player to be top 11 in scoring, blocks, rebounds and steals, Olajuwon is a bonafide NBA legend. Nevertheless, there are some who believe that he wouldn't have led the Rockets to two championships had Michael Jordan not retired from the league.

Former Chicago Bulls standout Toni Kukoc, who won three championships with the Chicago Bulls, reckons the Bulls would have won with or without MJ. Kukoc recently said in an interview with Brandon Robinson about the same:

"I’m SURE that we would’ve beaten Houston, but, I think, that we would’ve been. … it was different matchups. I think that we were better outside, and, obviously, they were better inside, but we had lots of guys that could spend fouls on Hakeem.”

“I think we would’ve beat them. We beat them that year in every game we played."

Toni Kukoc sings Hakeem Olajuwon's praise

Despite the fact that Toni Kukoc was confident that he and the Chicago Bulls would have beaten Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets without Jordan, he also sang his praises. According to Kukoc, Olajuwon is the greatest center to play the game.

While players like Shaquille O'Neal dominated the game with their size and strength, Olajuwon often relied on his finesse and skills. Much like Kevin Durant's silky-smooth jump shot compared to LeBron James' fierce power, Kukoc gives Olajuwon the edge over Shaq in the 'GOAT' debate for centers.

“Hakeem was just something else when it comes to basketball skills. To me, he’s the BEST center of all time. When it comes just to the basketball skills, the fundamentals of basketball.

"When you see Olajuwon with his size and his weigh,t and you say Okay. Maybe there’s a chance that I can guard THIS guy; but then he shows you all these moves. He shows you how fast he is. He shows pretty much EVERY fundamental of basketball imaginable and you say, Okay."

As many have also pointed out over the years, the Portland Trail Blazers received flak for drafting Sam Bowie ahead of Michael Jordan. In the case of Hakeem Olajuwon, who was drafted first that year, it's rare to find someone who criticizes the Rockets for drafting the center ahead of Michael Jordan.

