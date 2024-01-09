"Y'all got same body type": Charles Barkley hilariously reacts as Ernie Johnson reveals being in a gym with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley share one of the best co-host chemistry in television. As the two share funny gym stories, Johnson told Barkley that he can't help take a jab at him.

Johnson said that he found himself in a small town with a familiar desire to hit the gym. Little did he know that his workout session would turn into a memorable encounter.

As he walked into the gym, he had an unexpected sight – the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger was there, too.

"I was in the gym one day. Got into town, went to the gym and there were only two people in there. Me and ... Arnold Schwarzenegger," Johnson tells Barkley.

Charles Barkley, with a quick humorous remark, responded:

"Y'all got the same body type."

Johnson felt insecure doing his gym routine with a well-known bodybuilder, recalling:

"I was afraid to even touch a weight. I was like, Is this guy gonna be done anytime soon? I don't want him looking at me when I get the executive dumbells, doing my curls. I just kinda stood around in the corner and stretched for about 45 minutes. Until he left."

In the unlikely setting of a small-town gym, Ernie Johnson's workout turned into a tale of unexpected encounters and a comical moment shared with none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Charles Barkley tells Ernie Johnson his missed chance meeting Paul McCartney

Sharing his funny gym story with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley found himself on the verge of a missed opportunity that left him kicking himself. He bared that he had that a once in a lifetime opportuniyu to meet one of the famous bands in history, The Beatles, in Los Angeles.

"When somebody's trying to work out, don't bug them," Barkley began, setting the scene.

"I was in LA one time with my agent. We had a short stay, like three or four days, and I was utterly exhausted. I decided, 'I'm gonna take a nap before dinner.'"

As the 11-time NBA All-Star settled in for a much-needed rest, his agent, oblivious to the potential excitement that awaited, headed to the gym. Little did Barkley know that he was about to miss a chance encounter with none other than Paul McCartney.

"We get to dinner," Charles continued, frustration is evident on his tone, "He's says 'Paul McCartney was in the (gym)'. I said, 'Yo, man. Why didn't you wake me up?'"

His agent's response only added to Charles's regret as he said:

"You told me, you want to take a nap."

Barkley, the 1993 NBA MVP, responded:

"I did want to take a nap. But I didn't need a nap if Paul McCartney was gonna be in the gym.'"

Charles Barkley's missed opportunity became a tale of what could have been, a nap that cost him a chance to share a workout space with the legendary Paul McCartney.