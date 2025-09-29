"Y'all ready for me?": Klay Thompson's rapper GF Megan Thee Stallion flaunts $10,995 bag in all-pink glam look ahead of new NBA season

Megan Thee Stallion is ready to set the American Airlines Center on fire with her glam look when Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks start their 2024-25 season next month. The rapper teased with her new look while Thompson was out for his practice. On Sunday, the &quot;Hot Girl Summer&quot; singer posted a video on her social media. She wore a pale pink ribbed knit backless jumpsuit as she posed in different postures, showing off her fit physique and a matching color $10,995 Chanel bag (per redeluxe.com). Stallion captioned the post with a hilarious message. &quot;Okay hotties my man gone to work now, yall ready for me? 😝,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKlay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion went public with their relationship in July earlier this year. The couple has since been all over the internet with their hilarious and yet adorable chemistry. Stallion is a Texan, born in San Antonio. After 8 years with the Golden State Warriors, Thompson has now played one season with the Dallas Mavericks. Now that Stallion wouldn't have to travel a long distance to attend the Mavs games, fans can certainly expect Stallion to turn up the heat in the arena with her presence. Megan Thee Stallion reveals her cooked meal, Klay Thompson keeps asking forKlay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's love story has been a spicy one, to say the least. From working out together with pizza-printed dumbbells, to golfing and fishing, they have kept fans on edge with their couple of types of shenanigans.However, their love seemingly runs deeper than just activities. Thompson has fallen in love with Stallion's cooking and particularly with one of her cooked meals. Last month, she revealed that her NBA star boyfriend kept asking for one meal she cooked for him. &quot;Out of everything I’ve cooked for him so far he keeps asking for spaghetti and catfish 😂🍝,&quot; Stallion wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLike always, she also posted a video with her hilarious commentary in the background. &quot;So, Klay had never had spaghetti and catfish together before, and ever since the first time I made it for him, he has been asking for s**t like every week,&quot; Stallion said.The pleasure of a tasty meal was obvious on Klay Thompson's face. When Stallion asked the Mavericks star about the meal, he declared it the &quot;best.&quot;&quot;It is the best thing I have ever tasted. It's my favorite meal. Catfish, spaghetti and some red sauce,&quot; Thompson said.Klay Thompson has previously been reported to have dated Laura Harrier and Coco Jones, who is now engaged to Donovan Mitchell. However, he kept his relationships pretty quiet, untill Stallion.