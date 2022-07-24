“Yall better get in the gym and get it together ya bums”, “Poster so bad he dapped the ni**a up I’m crying” - Fans relentlessly troll Trae Young and John Collins following Drew League game loss 

Atlanta Hawks duo Trae Young and John Collins were the latest NBA players to feature in a Drew League game. They were expected to dominate the proceedings, but things didn't go as planned. They endured a tough 103-100 loss, representing the Black Pearl Elite squad.

Young and Collins combined for 38 points, shooting 13 of 32 from the floor off 16 attempts apiece. The former converted seven shots, while the latter made six.

Trae Young missed a pair of free throws in the clutch, and John Collins fouled out. Collins also got posterized during the contest, making it a forgettable Drew League debut for the young forward.

The duo had moments during the contest, but the eventual scoreline and inefficiency drew more attention. NBA fans relentlessly mocked the Hawks' young stars on Twitter for not dominating and winning a Pro-Am tournament game.

One fan wrote:

“Yall better get in the gym and get it together ya bums”

Another took a dig at Collins for getting dunked on, writing:

"Poster so bad he dapped the ni**a up I’m crying"

Here are some hilarious reactions:

offseason benny @bennybluechip_ john collins been asking for more touched and sets ran for him for two years and just fouled out of a drew league game yeahhh buddy set them screens john collins been asking for more touched and sets ran for him for two years and just fouled out of a drew league game yeahhh buddy set them screens

🏂 @itsjustTaj_ @buckets LMFAO my boy came there high as gas prices wtf y’all expect lol @buckets LMFAO my boy came there high as gas prices wtf y’all expect lol

₂ @KawhiNewEra @buckets Bro should get sent to the g-league for that @buckets Bro should get sent to the g-league for that

Kyle @kwjohnson5 @buckets The hawks org watching John Collins get embarrassed in the Drew league @buckets The hawks org watching John Collins get embarrassed in the Drew league https://t.co/fw37SyYmwy

Cj22savage @cannonjason @buckets @JorBozo They saw lebron drop 40+ they thought it was easssyyyyy🤦🏿🤣🤣🤣 @buckets @JorBozo They saw lebron drop 40+ they thought it was easssyyyyy🤦🏿🤣🤣🤣

Portgas D. Ace @SoulBrother_89 buckets @buckets tough day for john collins at the drew league. got postered, became the 1st nba player to foul out at the drew & he & trae young’s squad lost tough day for john collins at the drew league. got postered, became the 1st nba player to foul out at the drew & he & trae young’s squad lost 😬 https://t.co/uSMsXEkuVL Yall better get in the gym and get it together ya bums twitter.com/buckets/status… Yall better get in the gym and get it together ya bums twitter.com/buckets/status…

ꗟ𝖆𝛈ϯ𝔸 ❀𝑅𝕆𝔰𝜶 @santa___rosa buckets @buckets tough day for john collins at the drew league. got postered, became the 1st nba player to foul out at the drew & he & trae young’s squad lost tough day for john collins at the drew league. got postered, became the 1st nba player to foul out at the drew & he & trae young’s squad lost 😬 https://t.co/uSMsXEkuVL Hawks fans twitter.com/buckets/status… Hawks fans twitter.com/buckets/status… https://t.co/aEbyc1DZ1j

Hawt Wahtacornbread @OdubbWilli buckets @buckets tough day for john collins at the drew league. got postered, became the 1st nba player to foul out at the drew & he & trae young’s squad lost tough day for john collins at the drew league. got postered, became the 1st nba player to foul out at the drew & he & trae young’s squad lost 😬 https://t.co/uSMsXEkuVL Poster so bad he dapped the nigga up I’m crying twitter.com/buckets/status… Poster so bad he dapped the nigga up I’m crying twitter.com/buckets/status…

Joe(y) @Joeypla24 Trae young got locked up at the Drew league he though he was bron Trae young got locked up at the Drew league he though he was bron

💔 @killmesIime I might have to sell my Trae Young stock losing in the Drew League is fucking unacceptable I might have to sell my Trae Young stock losing in the Drew League is fucking unacceptable

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Joel Embiid likes tweet about John Collins taking multiple L's at the Drew League Joel Embiid likes tweet about John Collins taking multiple L's at the Drew League https://t.co/7APgnfoXwu

John Collins could stick with Atlanta Hawks; will he make a significant difference alongside Trae Young and Dejounte Murray?

John Collins has popped up in NBA trade rumors over the last two offseasons. He is a coveted target for many teams around the league. Collins' move out of Atlanta seemed like a legitimate proposition this summer, but that may not be the case.

The Hawks haven't received any offers they would have liked. Meanwhile, there were rumors that Collins and Trae Young didn't get along. Those reports could be put to bed after they looked just fine teaming up alongside each other for a Drew League game.

John Collins wanted a significant role offensively on the team. However, following Dejounte Murray's addition, it doesn't seem possible right now. Nevertheless, Collins could be interested in playing alongside two All-Star guards next season.

He is already an efficient threat alongside Young and could thrive alongside a willing passer like Murray. Together, the three young stars can lead Atlanta to new heights, increasing their odds of turning into a contender.

Several teams around the league have made the moves they deemed necessary to improve their roster. That could hamper the chances of Collins getting traded. The trade market is unpredictable, though.

But as things stand, Collins is a Hawk, and the franchise should look to continue their partnership with him, especially after forming a backcourt with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

