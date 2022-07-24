“Yall better get in the gym and get it together ya bums”, “Poster so bad he dapped the ni**a up I’m crying” - Fans relentlessly troll Trae Young and John Collins following Drew League game loss 

Atlanta Hawks duo Trae Young and John Collins were the latest NBA players to feature in a Drew League game. They were expected to dominate the proceedings, but things didn't go as planned. They endured a tough 103-100 loss, representing the Black Pearl Elite squad.
Young and Collins combined for 38 points, shooting 13 of 32 from the floor off 16 attempts apiece. The former converted seven shots, while the latter made six.
Trae Young missed a pair of free throws in the clutch, and John Collins fouled out. Collins also got posterized during the contest, making it a forgettable Drew League debut for the young forward.
The duo had moments during the contest, but the eventual scoreline and inefficiency drew more attention. NBA fans relentlessly mocked the Hawks' young stars on Twitter for not dominating and winning a Pro-Am tournament game.
One fan wrote:
“Yall better get in the gym and get it together ya bums”
Another took a dig at Collins for getting dunked on, writing:
"Poster so bad he dapped the ni**a up I’m crying"
Here are some hilarious reactions:
John Collins could stick with Atlanta Hawks; will he make a significant difference alongside Trae Young and Dejounte Murray?
John Collins has popped up in NBA trade rumors over the last two offseasons. He is a coveted target for many teams around the league. Collins' move out of Atlanta seemed like a legitimate proposition this summer, but that may not be the case.
The Hawks haven't received any offers they would have liked. Meanwhile, there were rumors that Collins and Trae Young didn't get along. Those reports could be put to bed after they looked just fine teaming up alongside each other for a Drew League game.
John Collins wanted a significant role offensively on the team. However, following Dejounte Murray's addition, it doesn't seem possible right now. Nevertheless, Collins could be interested in playing alongside two All-Star guards next season.
He is already an efficient threat alongside Young and could thrive alongside a willing passer like Murray. Together, the three young stars can lead Atlanta to new heights, increasing their odds of turning into a contender.
Several teams around the league have made the moves they deemed necessary to improve their roster. That could hamper the chances of Collins getting traded. The trade market is unpredictable, though.
But as things stand, Collins is a Hawk, and the franchise should look to continue their partnership with him, especially after forming a backcourt with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.