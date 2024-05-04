Yasmine Lopez posts cryptic IG story after Christian Wood secures full custody of 10-month-old son

There's good news for Christian Wood even after the LA Lakers' disappointing 2024 NBA Playoffs exit against the Denver Nuggets. Wood has now been granted full custody of his child with Yasmine Lopez, Kobe Sean. Following this decision, Lopez posted a cryptic image on her Instagram account.

According to the reports by RadarOnline, Wood had requested the court for the primary physical custody of their ten-month-old son. It was later reported that the Lakers big man agreed to joint custody with his ex, Lopez. The court also granted him a stay-away order, which required his ex to keep a distance of 100 yards from the NBA star.

Lopez failed to make an appearance for the hearing. This resulted in Wood getting exclusive custody of their son, which also includes a permanent restraining order that would last until 2027.

After the decision from the court was made, Lopez posted a photo of herself jumping off a yacht. This image was promptly posted on her Instagram account, immediately after the court ruling.

Lopez has not addressed her current situation with the court and the custody of her child.

Christian Wood's ex has a message for those who slide in her DMs

Lopez, being both a social media influencer and model, naturally garners significant attention from followers. In response to the considerable influx of people reaching out to her via direct message, she issued a cautionary message.

"My sons gon be beating yall up when they get older," Lopez wrote on the caption.

Lopez warns the people getting her attention on social media

Aside from her son with Christian Wood, she also shares a two-year-old son named Chosen Alexander with Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Trevon Diggs.

Much like her relationship with Wood, Lopez doesn't have the best relationship with Diggs with Lopez describing the NFL star as a "deadbeat dad." According to her, the athlete has only seen his son twice in one year, for 30 minutes each time.

"He does absolutely nothing for my son. My child is about to be 1 and he has only seen his father twice for less than 30 minutes. At the end of the day it isn’t even about money," Lopez said.

Aside from fathering Chosen, Diggs has a son named Aiden from a previous relationship.

