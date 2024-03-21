Yasmine Lopez makes surprising admission amid battle with Christian Wood

Christian Wood's ex-girlfriend, Yasmine Lopez, recently made a surprising admission during a recent Instagram Live. Reports previously alleged that she damaged Christian Wood's car, and broke into his home, resulting in the NBA standout filing for a restraining order. She opened up on the situation during the session.

Lopez said she is in therapy to work through her problems, which landed her in jail. The influencer and Wood were together for some time, with the couple welcoming a child together.

Their split was, nonetheless, an ugly one that landed them in court. Lopez has been accused of spray-painting Wood's Lamborghini and using a key to damage a Mercedes allegedly belonging to Wood's new girlfriend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In August, however, things escalated to another level, with Yasmine Lopez reportedly breaking into Wood's home. The incident resulted in the NBA standout filing for a restraining order to keep himself safe after neighbors called the police.

In addition, he's also sought to obtain custody of the couple's son; however, Yasmine Lopez has pushed back on the custody suit.

On Instagram Live, Lopez opened up on the situation, cryptically saying:

"I wouldn't be hopping nobody's fence for no f***ing reason, but I don't condone violence though, I don't. And that car, that was not his car. The b***h's car. T is my homegirl. ... "Y'all, I'm in therapy. I'm working on myself to become a better woman, a better mom, just all around.

"I don't have time for the bulls***. ... The s*** I tolerated in the past, I'll never tolerate again."

Christian Wood's traveling schedule makes it difficult for courts to enforce restraining order on Yasmine Lopez

Although a judge granted Christian Wood a temporary restraining order on Yasmine Lopez, his busy travel schedule makes it difficult to enforce. As a member of the LA Lakers, the NBA vet often finds himself traveling for days, or even weeks, at a time.

Given that, enforcing a restraining order across multiple states, without keeping track of where Lopez is at all times, is difficult if not nearly impossible. In addition, with Yasmine Lopez being an influencer herself, she often traveled for work as well.

At the time, a quote from a police investigator explained the situation to European outlet Maraca:

"This case would require far more investigative research and possible surveillance of known locations where respondent visits in order to effect personal service."

The situation comes amid reports indicating that Wood is likely out for the remainder of the NBA season. He reportedly underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee and will miss several weeks.

Given that the team is likely going to compete in the play-in tournament for their postseason spot, it will be interesting to see whether the longtime veteran can return in time for the postseason.