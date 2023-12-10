"Yo did Doris Burke really": NBA fans call out announcer for calling Austin Reaves "Hillbilly Kobe"

Third-year LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves had a game in the NBA In-Season Tournament finals win against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. ESPN analyst Doris Burke compared Reaves with the late great Kobe Bryant but with a twist.

While the former Oklahoma Sooner was at it on the offensive end, Burke referred to him on national TV:

“Austin Reaves, Hillbilly Kobe, doing some things.”

NBA fans took notice of it, sharing their take on social media, with some calling out the veteran sports broadcaster. Below are some reactions on X:

@owenmla wrote: Yo did Dorris Burke really just say Hillbilly Kobe live

@shpillo_ wrote: Doris just called that n***a Hillbilly Kobe crine

@almightyy_zach wrote: Hillbilly Kobe is crazy.

@drakointhecut wrote: Doris just called AR “Hillbilly Kobe” on national tv …..

@HoodiAustin wrote: Respect him whale

@Double____V wrote: No way bruh

@Lakers24LifeMan wrote: What did Doris Burke just say about #Lakers Austin Reaves?

@FlukaTime wrote: Can someone take the mic from Doris Burke please or just mute it she is so washed

@thespyballoon wrote: Doris Burke is horrible at calling games might as well put my TV on mute at this point

Late in the game against the Pacers, Reaves had 24 points as the Lakers eventually won 123-109 to be crowned the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament champions.

Austin Reaves continues impressive play in 2023

Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers played for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup.

Austin Reaves has been steady this NBA season and in the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament, continuing his solid play this year, including the FIBA World Cup in the offseason.

One of the young NBA stars chosen to represent the United States in the world basketball spectacle, Reaves, 25, was the team’s second-leading scorer in eight games with 13.8 points per game. He was behind Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards (18.9 ppg). Reaves had 2.8 rpg, 2.4 apg and 1.3 spg.

Apart from Reaves and Edwards,Mikal Bridges, Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Bobby Portis Jr., Paolo Banchero, Jaren Jackson Jr, Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler and Brandon Ingram were also on the team.

Team USA coach Steve Kerr spoke of the young star’s importance in the team in the lead-up to the tournament:

"He fits in wherever we put him, that’s the beauty of Austin. He’s a connector. He’s a hell of a basketball player. He’s physical, shoots and passes it. Just so poised out there all the time. He’s a guy who enhances any lineup that he plays with."

Team USA, though, failed to finish in the top three, landing fourth, behind champions Germany, runner-up Serbia and bronze winner Canada.