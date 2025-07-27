  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "You don't become billionaire without snaking people" - DJ Akademiks claims Drake 'overestimating friendship' with LeBron James fueled their beef

"You don't become billionaire without snaking people" - DJ Akademiks claims Drake 'overestimating friendship' with LeBron James fueled their beef

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 27, 2025 23:04 GMT
DJ Akademiks said Drake overestimated his friendship with LeBron James [Picture Credit: Getty]
DJ Akademiks said Drake overestimated his friendship with LeBron James [Picture Credit: Getty]

LeBron James has never openly spoken about a public-perceived beef between him and Drake. However, recent developments have provided sufficient evidence that both parties have been taking shots at each other in their own ways.

Ad

During his performance at the London Wireless Festival, some fans noticed that the Canadian rapper had replaced James' Fighting Irish tattoo on his arm with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's OKC Thunder jersey tattoo.

Meanwhile, James also seemingly retaliated by dancing to a Kendrick Lamar song with his wife during a beachside party.

According to YouTuber DJ Akademiks, Drake put too much trust in his friendship with LeBron James, while it was never the same for the NBA superstar.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"The type of snakery I am seeing with LeBron, it don't make sense," Akademiks said. ...what I do believe is that Drake felt he was closer to LeBron and LeBron looked at it as, 'yo I am cool with you and I am cool with Kendrick and I think maybe Drake put a little bit too much stock in it."
Ad

Akademiks opined that, unlike James' friends, the Lakers star was selfish in his friendship and was more focused on his success, and perhaps that's why Drake was duped.

"You don't become a billionaire without snaking couple of people," Akademiks continued. "I think LeBron's relationship with most people they might think they are locked in with LeBron. But LeBron is like 'yo whatever could get to the next level...that's who LeBron is and I think Drake probably overestimated that friendship."
Ad

Akademiks alleged that the reason behind the Lakers' star now taking the beef personally was due to Drake dropping his recent "Fighting Irish Freestyle." He alluded to James recently being seen dancing to Kendrick Lamar's song with his wife during a party.

According to the Jamaican-American YouTuber, LeBron James has respect for both Drake and Lamar as rappers, but he didn't consider them on the same level as him.

"I think LeBron really does not look at Drake to be on his level in terms of impact everything else," Akademiks said. "He thinks Drake is a dope rapper just like Kendrick, otherwise why would you snake him."
Ad
Ad

Former NBA player gets honest about LeBron James and Drake's beef

The feud between LeBron James and Drake hasn't made a lot of sense to so many people. However, with each passing day, week and month, the story continues to evolve, and the narrative keeps getting spicier.

Former NBA player Brandon Jennings tweeted his opinion on Wednesday that he was still confused by the beef between the rapper and the basketball superstar.

Ad
"I heard lebron James just like music," Jennings wrote. "I don’t understand the beef. Drake rock with KD and Steph what’s the problem."
Ad

In one of the series of tweets that Jennings posted, he said that everyone left LeBron's side for Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

The cold war between James and Drake started when the latter attended Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends" concert.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications