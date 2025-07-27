"You don't become billionaire without snaking people" - DJ Akademiks claims Drake 'overestimating friendship' with LeBron James fueled their beef

LeBron James has never openly spoken about a public-perceived beef between him and Drake. However, recent developments have provided sufficient evidence that both parties have been taking shots at each other in their own ways.During his performance at the London Wireless Festival, some fans noticed that the Canadian rapper had replaced James' Fighting Irish tattoo on his arm with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's OKC Thunder jersey tattoo. Meanwhile, James also seemingly retaliated by dancing to a Kendrick Lamar song with his wife during a beachside party.According to YouTuber DJ Akademiks, Drake put too much trust in his friendship with LeBron James, while it was never the same for the NBA superstar.&quot;The type of snakery I am seeing with LeBron, it don't make sense,&quot; Akademiks said. ...what I do believe is that Drake felt he was closer to LeBron and LeBron looked at it as, 'yo I am cool with you and I am cool with Kendrick and I think maybe Drake put a little bit too much stock in it.&quot;Akademiks opined that, unlike James' friends, the Lakers star was selfish in his friendship and was more focused on his success, and perhaps that's why Drake was duped.&quot;You don't become a billionaire without snaking couple of people,&quot; Akademiks continued. &quot;I think LeBron's relationship with most people they might think they are locked in with LeBron. But LeBron is like 'yo whatever could get to the next level...that's who LeBron is and I think Drake probably overestimated that friendship.&quot;Akademiks alleged that the reason behind the Lakers' star now taking the beef personally was due to Drake dropping his recent &quot;Fighting Irish Freestyle.&quot; He alluded to James recently being seen dancing to Kendrick Lamar's song with his wife during a party.According to the Jamaican-American YouTuber, LeBron James has respect for both Drake and Lamar as rappers, but he didn't consider them on the same level as him.&quot;I think LeBron really does not look at Drake to be on his level in terms of impact everything else,&quot; Akademiks said. &quot;He thinks Drake is a dope rapper just like Kendrick, otherwise why would you snake him.&quot;Former NBA player gets honest about LeBron James and Drake's beefThe feud between LeBron James and Drake hasn't made a lot of sense to so many people. However, with each passing day, week and month, the story continues to evolve, and the narrative keeps getting spicier.Former NBA player Brandon Jennings tweeted his opinion on Wednesday that he was still confused by the beef between the rapper and the basketball superstar.&quot;I heard lebron James just like music,&quot; Jennings wrote. &quot;I don’t understand the beef. Drake rock with KD and Steph what’s the problem.&quot;In one of the series of tweets that Jennings posted, he said that everyone left LeBron's side for Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.The cold war between James and Drake started when the latter attended Kendrick Lamar's &quot;The Pop Out: Ken &amp; Friends&quot; concert.