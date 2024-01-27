"You were a bum ur whole career": Evan Turner's ‘do not go to the Lakers’ plea to Kyle Lowry has NBA fans in stitches

Kyle Lowry recently joined the Charlotte Hornets as part of the trade that saw Terry Rozier go to the Miami Heat. It is still unclear if the Hornets want to keep him, but they plan to send him elsewhere via a trade or discuss a buyout with him.

If this happens and he becomes a free agent, contending teams would want to add him to bolster their backcourt line.

Former NBA player Evan Turner urged Lowry not to join the LA Lakers should he agree to a buyout with the Hornets and become a free agent.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kyle, do not go to the Lakers, they are trying to make you the fall guy. Think about your legacy," Turner wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

NBA fans reacted to Turner's comment and called him out for asking Lowry not to join the Lakers.

"Don’t talk abt legacy you were a bum ur whole career. Also a xenophobe who hates any country outside of america stfu," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"U cant be mentioning the word "legacy" with these type stats bro," another fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"I think you needa think ab your legacy Evan," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"How can they make a 37yr old min contract bench player the fall guy?" A fan asked.

Expand Tweet

"Why would they make a bench player the fall guy?" Another fan asked

Expand Tweet

"What kinda legacy you have a journey man that rode the bench just as much as you played? Tell Kyle we don’t want him either," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Mr. Turner, what shape is the earth?" A fan asked.

Expand Tweet

"Legacy". Bro, you only the scapegoat like that when you're paid way beyond your current production. You can't be getting paid 35 mill and averaging 7 points. You can, on the other hand, make 2.5 mill and average 7 points," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers could show interest in landing Kyle Lowry if he becomes a free agent

Amid injury woes and chemistry issues, the LA Lakers could show interest in signing Kyle Lowry if he becomes a free agent.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic places the 17-time NBA champions as a team to 'watch' if the Hornets agree to a buyout with the veteran guard.

Gabe Vincent is out with a knee injury, and D'Angelo Russell could leave before the NBA Trade Deadline. Thus, the Lakers could bring Kyle Lowry in to bolster their backcourt line. Los Angeles is ninth in the West with 23 wins and 23 losses, tied with the Utah Jazz.

East contender Philadelphia 76ers could also want to sign Lowry, who is a Philadelphia native. The Sixers are third in the East with 29 wins and 14 losses.

Kyle Lowry averages 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 38.5% from 3-point in 38 games.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!