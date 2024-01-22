San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22, 2024

There are eight NBA games on the NBA schedule for Monday, including the San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers. It's the first game of the season between the two franchises, with the Sixers winning their previous meeting on Feb. 3, 2023. Let's look at the game' preview, prediction and betting tips for Jan. 22.

Philly is on a five-game winning streak that started last Friday against the Sacramento Kings. They then defeated the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets to close the gap with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

On the other hand, the Spurs recently snapped a four-game losing streak to earn their eighth win of the season. They defeated the hapless Washington Wizards at the Capitol to get their first win in the current five-game Eastern Conference road trip.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: 3 reasons why Mavericks should trade for Kyle Kuzma amid reported interest in former champion

San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers game is planned for Monday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBA TV, Bally Sports SouthWest-San Antonio and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Moneyline: Spurs (+560) vs 76ers (-769)

Spread: Spurs +13.5 (-110) vs 76ers -13.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Spurs -110 (o237.5) vs 76ers -110 (u237.5)

San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on each other for the 104th time since their first-ever meeting on Oct. 22, 1976. The Spurs are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 59-44. However, the Sixers have dominated recently with eight wins in their last 10 games against San Antonio.

The two teams split last season's series, with the Spurs stealing one in Philadelphia 114-105 early in the campaign. The Sixers got one back in San Antonio last February with a 137-125 win.

Also Read: "Wade and LeBron" - NBA fans dream up the perfect Mahomes-Kelce equivalents after they head to AFC championship

San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups

The San Antonio Spurs have three players on their injury report, including Zach Collins, who is listed as questionable. Head coach Gregg Popovich is expected to stick to his current starting lineup featuring Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with five injured players, two of whom are listed as out. Head coach Nick Nurse will likely use a starting five consisting of Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris, Nicolas Batum and Joel Embiid.

San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Joel Embiid has an over/under of 34.5 points, which is below his season average of 35.0 points per game. Embiid has been on a tear in the last two months, so it's possibly safer to take the risk and bet on him to score at least 35 points against the San Antonio Spurs.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 26.0 points per game, which is slightly below his over/under of 26.5 points for Monday's matchup. Maxey is favored to score more than 26.5 points. Based on his last five games, it might be best to bet on him to go under.

Victor Wembanyama is favored to score more than 21.5 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. Wembanyama is averaging 19.9 points per game, but has scored at least 22 points in seven of his last 10 games. No need to take the risk, so bet on Wemby to score over 21.5 points.

Also Read: "My dawg means business" - Anthony Davis looking sharp in $950 Gucci jacket has Lakers fans buzzing

San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are the overwhelming favorites in their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. The Sixers are one of the best teams in the NBA, while the Spurs are one of the worst.

Nevertheless, the battle between Joel Embiid and Victor Wembanyama is a must-watch for fans. Oddsmakers are predicting a win for the Sixers, with the Spurs covering the spread. The total is predicted to go over 237.5 points.

Also Read: "Russ is intensity" - Paul George credits Russell Westbrook's resiliency in Clippers' gritty comeback

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!