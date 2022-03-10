"You decide to pass the ball to Carmelo Anthony?" - NBA analyst on LeBron James' clutch ability compared to Michael Jordan, and expectations from him to give NBA Finals MVP-like performances

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his comparison with Michael Jordan was once again pointed out. This came after the former came under immense criticism after his performance against the Houston Rockets. His Lakers incurred another loss in this tumultuous campaign.

On ESPN's morning radio show Keyshawn, JWill and Max, former NBA player Jay Williams spoke about how frustrating it was to watch LeBron James. The superstar chose to pass the ball on the final possession of the game in regular time to Carmelo Anthony instead of attacking the rim and trying to score.

Williams spoke about the constant comparisons with Michael Jordan and it is plays like these that will be held against him. Williams said:

"The thing I'm hottest about is that I fight every single day because I think LeBron James is the greatest player of all time, him Michael Jordan, but see like last night, for LeBron James to have a triple-double."

"I know he's tired playing 45 minutes, but you have a chance to bully your man to the rim and finish the game in regulation, but you decide to pass the ball to Carmelo Anthony? I want to quit the argument."

However, Williams also spoke about how much King James is having to do for the team to scrape away with a win as these are the kind of performances the fans are accustomed to seeing in the NBA Finals and not in a regular season game fighting for a spot in the postseason. Williams said:

"The last time LeBron has taken 31 shots and 13 free throw attempts was 2015 and my man was 30 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. So, you combine that with him playing 45 minutes last night, you're asking LeBron James, in March, to give me NBA Finals Game 2 type of performances and effort, in March, to fight for 9 or 10th seed."

The constant comparison between Michael Jordan and LeBron James

MJ and LBJ embrace each other during the All-Star Weekend

Michael Jordan and LeBron James - the two greatest players of all time - have been in constant comparison ever since the latter made his debut back in 2003. Anything and everything James accomplishes in his career is an opportunity for the media and the fans to bring the age-old debate back to life.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

This was a cool moment between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. #NBA75 This was a cool moment between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. #NBA75 https://t.co/tXtcDlex7Q

The media has played a huge part in creating a narrative of James essentially chasing Jordan to be the greatest of all time. However, we should keep in mind that these two players have played in different eras, with a slight difference in rules. The league has also taken on a different identity since Jordan's time as the face of the NBA.

The two also played in different positions and were required to do different things to contribute to the team's success. Michael Jordan was asked to carry the scoring burden while James has regularly been asked to run the offense and get other players involved in the game.

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports LeBron James logged his 500th career 30-point game in the Lakers' loss to the Pelicans tonight.



James currently has the third most 30-point games in NBA history, behind Wilt Chamberlain (515) and Michael Jordan (562). LeBron James logged his 500th career 30-point game in the Lakers' loss to the Pelicans tonight.James currently has the third most 30-point games in NBA history, behind Wilt Chamberlain (515) and Michael Jordan (562). https://t.co/RoHGsDRBoF

The game was also played in a completely different way, as today's NBA is more three-point oriented. Whereas the former Chicago Bulls superstar played at a time when most of the damage was done inside the arc.

While we will never truly and definitively know who the better player is, it is an interesting conversation to have. It is one that piques the interest of NBA fans all around the globe as everybody seems to be able to make a case for why their favorite player is the greatest of all time.

