"You don’t bring that fu*king s*t here" - A maniacal Michael Jordan meltdown nudged rookie Kwame Brown to tears

It is safe to say that Kwame Brown went down in NBA history as one of the biggest No. 1 draft pick busts. Drafted first overall by the Washington Wizards in 2001, Brown played four seasons with the team. During his stint with the Wizards, Brown shared the court with Michael Jordan, and the side of Jordan that Brown saw was nothing short of torment for him.

Michael Leahy, in his book 'When Nothing Else Matters: Michael Jordan's Last Comeback’ vividly recalled a preseason incident when MJ yelled at Brown. The outburst from Jordan was seemingly homophobic and included derogatory remarks against Brown.

The incident happened during a scrimmage between MJ and Brown. Apparently, the six-time NBA champion’s outburst happened after Brown asked for a foul call.

“You fuc*ing flaming f*****. You don’t get to call a foul call on a goddamn little touch foul, you fuc*ing f*****. You don’t bring that fuc*ing sh*t here. Get your goddamn a*s back on the floor and play. I don’t want to hear that fuc*ing sh*t out of you again. Get your a*s back and play, you f*****.”

Jordan barely showed any mercy when it came to expecting a certain level of hard work from players. He later took Kwame Browm under his wing to support him, which was a complete failure. Over his 12 years in the NBA, Brown averaged 6.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and less than one assist. Brown was one of those few players who was drafted right out of high school, followed by LeBron James and Dwight Howard.

Kwame Brown gives an honest take on Michael Jordan

It is quite true that Michael Jordan and Kwame Brown did not have an amicable relationship with Kwame Brown. Nevertheless, Brown had the utmost reverence for arguably the greatest to ever play the game. He was one of those players who got the chance to experience the champion that MJ was and his obsession with winning.

When asked about MJ and his celebrity life, Brown said that MJ was as normal as any other person in a given circumstance.

“Michael Jordan is not what everybody thinks. Michael Jordan only goes to certain places, and if you approach him at certain places, you’ll get a regular man answer.”

Brown also said that MJ liked to travel and move alone, unlike other celebrities who move with people around them. He also mentioned that Jordan was mostly accompanied by his friend Charles Oakley and his personal assistant George Koehler.