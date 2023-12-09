“You don’t have to look like Halle Berry or Beyonce”: Stephen A. Smith goes sultry in unfiltered take on BBL or natural

Stephen A. Smith, when not on First Take, likes to answer questions from fans on his YouTube channel. Recently, he responded to a fan who asked him if he likes BBL or a natural body.

Smith did not shy away from voicing his choice. He said that he has a proclivity towards women who have a certain level of voluptuousness in them.

He said that he would always choose a natural body against the BBL. However, Smith also added that to look attractive, a woman doesn't have to look like Hollywood superstars like Halle Berry or Beyonce.

“I would like to state this, this is very very important. It's no secret what I have a proclivity for, that has been the case all my life. I have no desire to be with any woman as flat as me…some level of voluptuousness has to exist. I want curve…I prefer a lot back there…legs matter, hips matter, I don't want you ugly, but you don't have to look like Halle Berry or Beyonce either.”

Smith went on to say that when choosing a partner, he would always go for strong 7 women rather than 8 or above.

He opined that while he likes independent women, but he wouldn't want his woman to be so independent that she would expect him to be dependent on her.

There's barely any information about Smith's personal life. His romantic life has been a deep secret, which could remain so for a while.

Stephen A. Smith thinks he's underpaid with ESPN

Stephen A. Smith thinks that he deserves a raise in his salary with ESPN. Recently, the sports analyst said that he's underpaid by the media broadcaster and would want to see his salary raised.

According to the reports from the New York Post and Sports Illustrated, Smith is paid around $12 million per year from ESPN. Moreover, it's reported that the contract between Smith and ESPN would end by 2024, needing renewal.

"Yes. I'm not stuttering. Hell, yes, that's absolutely true," he responded. "I've been number one for 12 years. April 1st will mark 12 consecutive years I've been number one. Not only have I been number one every year, I've been number one every week and every month of every year for the last 12 years.”

Smith also added that he can cover multiple areas of interest, which sets him apart from many of his counterparts.

Smith has expanded his reach and areas of work. He has a YouTube channel, owns a production company and has his own show, and all are hit among the fans.

He finally pointed out that he might be underpaid due to his race. Drawing a comparison to women being underpaid to men in the industry, Smith said that he's underpaid, as he's black.