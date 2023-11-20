“You ever been to Sacramento?” - Lou Williams comically questions Shams Charania’s opinion on Kings

Former NBA player Lou Williams shared his thoughts with Shams Charania as the trade rumors surrounding the Sacramento Kings have started to emerge. While the Kings are one of the best teams right now, Williams shared that no star would be willing to move and play for Sacramento.

Rumors have circulated that the Kings are exploring options for players to trade. Among the names tossed are Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Zach LaVine. Sacramento believes they are one star away from being a true threat, and Charania views the team similarly.

"I think this is the first time in a really long time, I mean maybe when Chris Webber was with the Kings. They look at the Kings as a trade destination," Charania said.

"They're gonna be involved in every star player. Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, maybe Zach LaVine whenever stars become available. Because Monte McNair, that organization, they've done a good job at keeping their assets. They have tradable contracts, so there's gonna be a player for stars coming up, for sure. I think, eventually, they could add a third piece."

Following the comments made by the NBA analyst, the former NBA star decided to share his thoughts.

"Shams, you ever been to Sacramento, Shams?" Williams said. "Basketball-wise, you make a great case. But when it comes to free agency, city is very much a part of that decision-making process. It won't be volunteer, I guarantee."

"When they get there, they'll probably fall in love with the fanbase. Sacramento's one of the great places to play, great basketball evironment. You'll probably get stuck there once you're there, fall in love with the culture, fans and the people but nobody's going to go."

Lou Williams believes he should be in the Hall of Fame

Many players have been inducted into the Hall of Fame for what they've done on the court. However, not a lot of bench players have done enough to be immortalized in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Lou Williams, mostly known for his stellar career as a sixth man, believes he's done enough to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“I definitely think we’re [Williams and Jamal Crawford] all Hall of Famers,” he said via TMZ Sports. “We contributed to the game. I think the Hall of Fame is what you bring to the table and being the best at what you do in the realm of basketball. I think we all did that.”

The former Atlanta Hawks standout strongly believes that he's earned himself an orange jacket. Unfortunately, his three Sixth Man of the Year awards are the only accolades that can back him up. Besides that, he doesn't have enough to show for a legitimate case in being named into the Hall of Fame.

