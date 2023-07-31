"You get what you pay for": Aries Spears says Zion Williamson is paying for sticking with Moriah Mills

Zion Williamson has been on the wrong side of the press for the past few months. His issues with adult star Moriah Mills have been feasted by fans from even beyond basketball.

The situation with Williamson and Mills has been a subject of conversation for many, and even famous actors and comedians have shared their opinions on the same.

Comedian Aries Spears was interviewed by journalist DJ Vlad on his YouTube channel and got asked about the Zion-Mills situation.

He feels that it's the nature of men to go for low-class females compared to high-quality women who would never even try to date men lower in pedigree and status than them.

"The nature of being a man often, unfortunately, seeds common sense," said Spears.

"That's why again when you go back to really famous women ain't f****** a nigger working at McDonald's. But the really famous man will fuck that works at TJ Maxx. Which should be better-educated choices, you get what you paid for.

WATCH: Aries Spears interview on VladTV

There are a lot of distractions right now for Zion Williamson. The most recent is a lawsuit filed by a technology company to his family for not repaying a $2 million loan.

Williamson's stepfather, Lee Anderson, has been the prominent figure in the most recent mishap, and the tech company was asked for $150,000 upfront money as a 'bridge loan'.

Zion Williamson needs to perform more inside the basketball court

Once loved by many, the former 2019 first-overall pick was seen as a generational talent. Drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson was seen as the future of the franchise, which led them to trade Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Four seasons later, Williamson has only played 114 games and missed the entire 2021-22 season, too. When active, the former Duke Blue Devil is a force inside the basketball court, with career averages of 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting the ball at an accurate 60%.

“I had one person associated with a team tell me New Orleans should pull the plug on his era while they have the chance this offseason. I had another person tell… pic.twitter.com/MzSfLKIvpy A league member associated with the Pelicans believes New Orleans should ‘pull the plug’ on the Zion Williamson era“I had one person associated with a team tell me New Orleans should pull the plug on his era while they have the chance this offseason. I had another person tell… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

In the last four years with Williamson on the roster, the franchise has made the playoffs once, which was when the player missed the entire 2021-22 season.

Even with the uncertainties and injury-prone seasons he has had, the Pelicans extended Williamson for five years in a deal worth $197 million. That contract starts in the 2023-24 season, but Pelicans fans are getting disgruntled with the big man's unavailability.

