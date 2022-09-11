"You know Jordan's putting his hands on him" - Robert Horry and 'Road Trippin' crew imagine Michael Jordan's reaction if John Starks asks for an autograph after dunking on him

Robert Horry and the "Road Trippin'" crew imagined Michael Jordan's reaction if John Starks asked for an autograph after dunking on the Chicago Bulls legend. Horry believes that Jordan would have fought Starks if he had the audacity to do it.

The seven-time NBA champion was a recent guest on the "Road Trippin'" podcast with Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Allie Clifton. One of the things Horry talked about on the show was Kevin Johnson and Hakeem Olajuwon. Horry claimed that Johnson tried to get "The Dream" to sign a picture of his poster dunk on him.

"Kevin Johnson had the nerve to bring that picture in the locker room and ask 'Dream' to sign it," Horry said. "'Dream' looked at him. People don't know this about 'Dream.' Back in the day, he would sock you in your mouth because it was only like a $25 fine. 'Dream' used to knock people out.

"'Dream' almost reverted to the days he really dove deep into his religion. He looked at it like, 'Don't disrespect me like that.' And everybody said, 'Dude, you better get out of here.'"

After hearing the story, the crew spoke about famous poster dunks in NBA history. They mentioned Shawn Kemp on Alton Lister, LeBron James on Jason Terry, Vince Carter on Frederic Weiss and John Starks on Michael Jordan. Horry imagined MJ would fight Starks if he tried to get an autograph inside the Bulls locker room.

"You know Jordan's putting his hands on him," Horry said. "He's gonna put his hands on him."

Michael Jordan's famous fights

Michael Jordan is notorious for being competitive, which led to fights with his teammates on multiple occasions. Jordan famously got into a fight with Steve Kerr in practice that got him thrown out by head coach Phil Jackson. On "The Last Dance" documentary in 2020, Jordan would recall his fight with Kerr.

"He hauls off and hits me in the chest," Jordan said. "And I just haul off and hit him right in the f*****g eye. And Phil just throws me out of practice."

Will Perdue also confirmed with CBS Sports that Jordan fought him and other teammates in practice. Perdue noted that after a brief scuffle, they regrouped and continued training. That showed how competitive the Chicago Bulls' practices were at the time, which was an important part of the their dynasty.

"That wasn't the only fight, that was one of numerous," Perdue said. "But because it involved Michael Jordan, and it leaked out, that it became a big deal. And the funny thing was, in that practice that it happened, we basically separated, regrouped and kept practicing. It wasn't like that was the end of practice".

Perdue continued:

"Stuff like that was common, because that's how competitive our practices were".

In games, Jordan also famously got into little fights with several players. Some of them were John Starks, Reggie Miller, Danny Ainge, Byron Irving and Dennis Rodman.

