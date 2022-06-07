“You know what New Orleans… Now I’m going to the Lakers” - Shaquille O’Neal says Zion Williamson should take $90 million for 3 years and play well, says Zion doesn’t have a weight problem

The New Orleans Pelicans arguably had the most compelling season among all the teams in the NBA this season, even without Zion Williamson. At one point, they carried a 2-12 record, which was tied for worst in the league at the time.

Five months after that embarrassing start, the Pelicans improbably fought their way to a play-in spot and entered the playoffs. Without the oft-injured star, they gave the top-seeded Phoenix Suns everything they could handle before losing in six games.

How New Orleans and Zion Williamson agree on a contract extension will be their biggest concern in the offseason. With reports that the Pelicans will not fully guarantee a long-term offer, Shaquille O'Neal has a piece of advice for the former Duke standout:

"So if I was him I say, 'Okay, no problem. I'll take it.' $90 (million) for 3, which is still 30 million a year. And then after that, third year with the way I play, you're gonna get offers of 350 to 400, 500 million from other teams."

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“They’ll offer him a huge contract, but aren’t expected to guarantee all of it.”



(via The Pelicans organization isn’t willing to offer Zion a fully guaranteed 5-year max contract.“They’ll offer him a huge contract, but aren’t expected to guarantee all of it.”(via @WindhorstESPN The Pelicans organization isn’t willing to offer Zion a fully guaranteed 5-year max contract.“They’ll offer him a huge contract, but aren’t expected to guarantee all of it.”(via @WindhorstESPN) https://t.co/OVJSNBmM4d

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Shaq further elaborated:

"And then you say, 'You know what, New Orleans? Remember that little thing you did back in the day? Now I'm going to the Lakers. Remember that little thing you did and you embarrassed me? And you didn't have this conversation with me first and you wanna put this on Legion Hoops dot com? Well, I'm leaving you right now for 500 million for somebody else'."

The New Orleans Pelicans can tender Zion Williamson reportedly between $182 to $195 million max rookie extension for five years. However, if they go that route, only $90 to $100 million will supposedly be the cap of the guaranteed money.

Pelicans GM David Griffin is understandably wary of giving a long-term, fully guaranteed contract as Williamson has only played 85 games in three years. He’s also been rumored to have trouble keeping his weight down, which would only complicate matters because of his style of play.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Forbes SportsMoney @ForbesSports

on.forbes.com/6012znMcM Zion Williamson has only played 85 of a possible 226 regular season games on his rookie contract. Now, the Pelicans must decide if he’s worth a max extension Zion Williamson has only played 85 of a possible 226 regular season games on his rookie contract. Now, the Pelicans must decide if he’s worth a max extensionon.forbes.com/6012znMcM https://t.co/FwQWzJfHu2

The bruising power forward was nearly unstoppable in his only healthy season with the Pelicans. He averaged 27 points on 61.1% shooting from the field, making the All-Star team that year. If healthy, he can leverage another All-Star season to get that desired contract.

Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t think Zion Williamson has weight problems

Shaq and Charles Barkley mocked Zion Williamson's weight during the latter's rehab.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley had so much fun roasting Zion Williamson back in November last year that they could hardly breathe. They laughed at the New Orleans Pelicans forward for looking bloated in one of Williamson’s rare appearances while rehabbing.

Six months later, the iconic LA Lakers big man changed his tune. On the Big Podcast with Shaq, he would quell these reports of Williamson’s weight issues:

“I don’t think he has a weight problem, he’s just big-boned. Listen, the man out there doing windmills. I’m out of shape and I’m leading the league in scoring.”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

ESPN @espn



🍿 Spurs at Pelicans | 9:30 PM ET on ESPN



(via

Zion showing off the BOUNCE as he progresses back from injury🍿 Spurs at Pelicans | 9:30 PM ET on ESPN(via @CassidyHubbarth Zion showing off the BOUNCE as he progresses back from injury 👀 🍿 Spurs at Pelicans | 9:30 PM ET on ESPN(via @CassidyHubbarth)https://t.co/jMlpYRalDc

Shaquille O’Neal knows where he’s coming from. He’s been known to play out of shape before, but he played well enough nonetheless.

However, Shaq didn’t have the kind of injuries Zion Williamson had early in his career.

NBA Retweet @RTNBA We forget how good a healthy Zion Williamson really is. We forget how good a healthy Zion Williamson really is. https://t.co/09VVz90krz

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Williamson’s talent and potential are unquestioned. If he gets past his injury woes, he could become the next Joel Embiid.

If injuries keep compromising him, heavens forbid he'll follow in the footsteps of the extremely talented but injury-ravaged big man Greg Oden.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far