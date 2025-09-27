"You might not make it across" - Dwight Howard's wife Amber Rose clowns 6-foot-10 NBA HoF for tackling Red Bull bike challenge

Months after Dwight Howard's wife, Amber Rose Howard, filed for divorce, the couple has found a way back to each other again. On Saturday, the couple took their latest outing to the Red Bull bike challenge, and Rose gave a sneak peek into their fun day. In a series of pictures that Amber Rose posted on her Instagram Story, Howard was seen busy like a little boy with his toy. In one of the videos, Howard, a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame NBA star, was trying to ride a bike with the red Superman cloak. Rose didn't miss the opportunity and hilariously clowned the NBA star in the caption. &quot;Yeah bae you might not make it across pal 🤣🤣🤣🤣.&quot;[Credit: IG/@amylucianiworld]Another picture showed Howard excitedly wearing his helmet while being photographed.&quot;Play all day 😂😂,&quot; she wrote in the caption.[Credit: IG/@amylucianiworld][Credit: IG/@amylucianiworld]In July, it was reported that Amber Rose had filed for divorce, citing &quot;irretrievably broken&quot; and &quot;no prospects for reconciliation,&quot; just months after getting married in January. The couple had even filed for a restraining order against each other. However, weeks later, the couple decided to work on their marriage, and everything seems to be going perfectly between them. Rose was also present at Dwight Howard's Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The couple even posed for cozied-up pictures for the occasion. Amber Rose showers love on husband Dwight HowardSince reconciling their differences, Amber Rose Howard and Dwight Howard have been very vocal about their feeling towards each other. Earlier this week, the former NBA star posted a series of pictures from an event.The couple attended the party organized by Bre Tiesi and Elevate Agency for the Inside USA cast, of which Howard is also a part. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRose reacted to the post with a wholesome comment and showered love on her husband.&quot;I just love you 🤎 24 Hrs!!&quot; she wrote.Howard also reciprocated with a two-word comment. &quot;I sweaaarrr,&quot; he respondedWNBA legend blessed the couple and left a 3-word comment. &quot;Bless you guys🙏🏾🙏🏾,&quot; Leslie wrote. Comments on the postAmber Rose also posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle from the same evening. She posted a series of loved-up pictures and videos from the evening. A text picture in the slide hinted towards her happy marriage to the HoF faplyer&quot;I won't tell anyone my spark is back but there will be signs,&quot; the picture read. Dwight Howard and his rapper wife have found their spark and seem to be very much in love.