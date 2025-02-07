"You might need to be a GM" - Steph Curry pitches wild idea to Shaquille O'Neal after 2025 NBA All-Star rosters drop

Following the Golden State Warriors' 120–112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, star player Steph Curry was informed of his teammates for the NBA All-Star Game.

Legendary center Shaquille O'Neal selected Curry to join his team, which also included LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jaylen Brown.

After Curry saw who he'd team up with in the upcoming All-Star Game in San Francisco, California, the Warriors guard was satisfied. Even fans loved how Shaq formed his team after making the selections.

"We got 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 2024 Olympians," Curry said. "Dame, James and Jaylen, I'm taking that.

"Chuck got a solid team. Basically, all the international phenoms. Kenny, they got a lot of youth on their team. He went young. We got the vets, we got the guys who've been around, guys that have played together. We got a reunion. It's gonna be fun, I'm looking forward to it."

After examining the teams, Curry was asked if he had a message to O'Neal. The four-time champion shared a wild idea with the current TNT analyst for forming a solid squad.

"I don't know why you're sitting behind a desk, you might need to be a GM, my brother. We're gonna make you proud."

On the three All-Star teams, there was a pattern that the crew of "Inside the NBA" stuck with. O'Neal got the seasoned veterans. Charles Barkley, meanwhile, focused on drafting international talents like Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kenny Smith, on the other hand, formed a team with the younger guys. He took on players who were new participants in the All-Star Game festivities. Smith drafted stars like Anthony Edwards, Tyler Herro and Cade Cunningham.

The All-Star Game will be on Feb. 16 at the Chase Center.

Steph Curry has a new All-Star teammate

Jimmy Butler is the latest All-Star partner of Steph Curry, the star of the Warriors. Before the trade deadline, Golden State acquired Butler in a five-team deal. In return, the club lost Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and Andrew Wiggins.

After a tumultuous 2024-25 campaign with the Miami Heat, Butler had enough and requested a trade from management. He spent almost six years with the Heat organization, leading them to two Finals appearances. In every year the star forward was with the team, they made the postseason.

Butler will wear No. 10 with the Warriors and is expected to make his debut with the team on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls.

