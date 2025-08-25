  • home icon
  "You might wanna have another kid": Gilbert Arenas annihilates Stephen A. Smith's nephew in Madden, brags about 18-0 shutout and $20K win

"You might wanna have another kid": Gilbert Arenas annihilates Stephen A. Smith’s nephew in Madden, brags about 18-0 shutout and $20K win

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 25, 2025 01:34 GMT
Gilbert Arenas annihilates Stephen A. Smith’s nephew in Madden, brags about 18-0 shutout and $20K win. (Image Source: Imagn)

Gilbert Arenas bragged about his dominant win over Stephen A. Smith's nephew in Madden. On Saturday, the former Golden State Warriors player shared a video on his Instagram, calling out the ESPN spokesperson.

The former Warriors player beat Josh Smith 18-0 in EA Sports' popular video game, Madden NFL. Following the defeat, Josh's son Jacy texted Arenas, and he used the conversation's screenshot as the backdrop for his brag video.

"Mr. Stephen A. Smith, you see that name up there, I beat your nephew so bad, his son had to DM me…18-0 in Madden…he scored 0, son was so upset, he had to DM me telling what’s up, what’s up pops," Arenas said in the video.
Gilbert Arenas continued the teasing in his post's caption, where he jokingly told Josh Smith to think about having another kid.

"@josmith776 u might wanna have another Kid, u lost this one with that 0 point performance Last night 😂😂 20k on the line and thats how u play MADDEN ✌🏾 @stephenasmith JACE is under the Arenas Brand now 🤷🏾‍♂️😂" he captioned.
Later in the video, Arenas also issued a challenge to the ESPN analyst's nephew, giving him another chance to save the money he is due to pay him using his uncle's company credit card.

A couple of days ago, Arenas shared a video with Josh Smith, who had challenged Arenas to a clash in Madden.

To make the challenge interesting, Josh agreed on a bet with Arenas that if he lost, he would use his uncle's company credit card to pay him $20,000. On Saturday, the showdown between the two finally happened and Arenas live-streamed the game on his YouTube.

While Arenas is celebrating his Madden win, Stephen A. Smith has remained silent on the entire matter.

Gilbert Arenas points a finger at Stephen A. Smith amid legal drama

During a live stream earlier this month, Gilbert Arenas did not hold back against Stephen A. Smith. The former Warriors star had a go at the ESPN analyst after the arrests and firing of high-profile media personalities he was often seen with.

"Hey Stephen A. man, we’ve got to talk brother. Because it ain’t a damn coincidence that everybody you know is going to jail,” He said. “Hey Stephen, everybody man, everybody. Like god damn. Y’all see that? Like everybody.

Arenas' comments are in light of Marcus Morris' arrest and Shannon Sharpe being let go from ESPN after his alleged sexual misconduct case. Both, along with Arenas, had appeared alongside Smith on ESPN.

Gilbert Arenas expressed his thoughts while playing Madden on the livestream. Later, he compared the situation to the game.

"I ain’t saying you know, nobody snitched. I’m just saying, hey Stephen, you know how to pick them. I’m just going to be honest. It’s like the Madden curse, just the other way around."

Gilbert Arenas is in a legal battle himself. He is currently out on a $50,000 bail bond. He was arrested in Los Angeles on Jul. 30 for running an illegal gambling operation.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
