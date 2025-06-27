"You next" - Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles reacts to girlfriend Chloe Kitts' touching tribute celebrating rookie's NBA draft journey

The Toronto Raptors drafted former South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles at No. 9 on Thursday. He was accompanied by his family and his girlfriend, Chloe Kitts, who plays for the Gamecocks women's basketball team.

Ad

Kitts came ready in her red gown to support Murray-Boyles. After the special night at Barclays Center, Kitts made a special post dedicated for her boyfriend. She posted a series of pictures on Instagram, featuring the couple after his name was announced by Adam Silver.

However, it was the long, heartfelt caption of the post that stood out to many. Kitts' message was an ode to Murray-Boyles' hard work and fight against his struggles. She started the message by recalling a moment last year during the NBA draft.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It’s crazy to think that last year we were sitting on the couch watching the draft, and you looked at me and said, "That’ll be me next year." And now... it is you," Kitts wrote on Friday.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Watching you get drafted into the NBA was one of the most powerful, emotional moments I’ve ever experienced not just because of what it means, but because I know the sacrifice, the long nights, the setbacks, and the quiet battles it took to get here."

Ad

Kitts added that her boyfriend deserved to get drafted, and ended her message by poking fun at him.

"You earned this with everything you are," Kitts wrote. "I am endlessly proud of you. But more than that, you inspire me. The way you chase your dreams makes me want to chase mine even harder. I’ll be right here beside you through every chapter. God has a special plan for you and i am excited to watch it fall into place. I love u c. Still can’t guard me though:)."

Ad

Ad

Murray-Boyles reposted his girlfriend's post on his Instagram Story with a message for her.

"You next!!" Murray-Boyles wrote.

Collin Murray-Boyles' IG Story [Credit: IG/@30murrayjr]

A look at Collin Murray-Boyles' girlfriend Chloe Kitts' college career

Collin Murray-Boyles' girlfriend, Chloe Kitts, joined the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022, rated as a five-star prospect by ESPN. She received offers from Duke, Louisville, Arizona and NC State, among others. Since then, her role with the team has changed massively.

Ad

As a freshman, Kitts averaged 1.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, playing just 7.0 minutes. She had a breakout sophomore season, averaging 9.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 1.4 apg, and started 31 of the 37 games. Kitts also won the NCAA title that year.

In her junior campaign, Kitts and the Gamecocks again reached the national championship game, but were defeated by Paige Bueckers' UConn Huskies. Last season, she averaged 10.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg and 1.9 apg.

If Kitts gets drafted by the Toronto Tempo, the 14th WNBA team, next year, she would be in the same city as her boyfriend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More