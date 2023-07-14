"You pop 'em": Lil Wayne drops bars featuring Victor Wembanyama and Gregg Popovich

Rapper Lil Wayne stole the spotlight at the 2023 ESPY Awards with a song that featured San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich and Victor Wembanyama.

At the opening ceremony on Wednesday, Lil Wayne started off with his song “A Milli.” Instead of singing the original version of the song, though, the famous rapper ended up referencing 2023 NBA Draft No.1 pick Victor Wembanyama, along with his new coach Gregg Popovich.

“You pop ‘em ‘cause we pop ‘em like we coaching Wembanyama," Lil Wayne sang.

This is not the first time an NBA player is featured in a major song. Back in 2006, LeBron James also featured in Jay-Z’s song, “Blow The Whistle.”

Despite being just 19, Wembanyama has started making headlines both on and off the court. Even though there are still three months left for his NBA debut, he is already viewed as the next big thing in the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama is Gregg Popovich and San Antonio Spurs' best chance to return to the top

Under head coach Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have won five NBA championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2014), thus creating a winning culture, which continues until now.

The Spurs made the playoffs 22 straight times, but they haven't played in the postseason since 2019. Yet, their winning culture remains intact and the franchise is hopeful the arrival of Victor Wembanyama will bring them back to the top sooner rather than later.

Wembanyama is considered a generational talent, and the greatest NBA prospect since LeBron James. He has already received high praise from NBA Hall of Famers and Spurs legends, like Tony Parker, who view him as the team's best chance to re-emerge as a title contender.

“He is unique,” NBA Hall of Famer and Spurs legend Tony Parker recently told the Associated Press. "His set of skills is unique. You know, we never saw a guy, a 7-5 (player), shooting like that, and having the dribbling skills that he has, and the way that he plays the game, it is just different. I can’t wait to see him play with the Spurs."

Wembanyama knows that San Antonio and Popovich are a great fit for him and a golden opportunity to integrate into the NBA without the pressure to succeed right away.

Wembanyama-Popovich relationship will be crucial for the French big man's success in the league, but the Hall of Fame coach has already shared his willingness to help him thrive in the league.

"We'll be most interested in setting the framework and an environment where he’s comfortable, where he can be Victor. We have a responsibility to each and every one to create an environment where they can reach the best success possible for them," Gregg Popovich said after the NBA draft.

Several top European and international players have exceeded expectations in San Antonio over the years. The franchise has long built a welcoming atmosphere for its overseas players.

“We don’t have a personal relationship yet,” Gregg Popovich said in late June, via the Washington Post. “We’ll observe; we’ll be there to counsel, to suggest, to answer questions. To be available as they matriculate into a team, into a city, into a home. Where are they going to eat their meals? Who is going to make their meals?” Gregg Popovich said about Wembanyama and San Antonio's newcomers.

Wembanyama made a couple of Summer League appearances. He struggled against the Charlotte Hornets, but was tremendous against the Portland Trail Blazers before the Spurs shut him down for the rest of the tournament.

Now, he will focus on his offseason preparation as he is getting ready for his NBA debut with a franchise that considers him its most valuable asset. With him, the Spurs have a great opportunity to create a championship team again.

