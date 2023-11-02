'You're 7'4" big fella': Former NBA champ issues an 'F' grade for glaring weakness in Victor Wembanyama's game

7-foot-4 big man Victor Wembanyama has surprised everyone with how well he's played on both ends of the floor for the San Antonio Spurs. Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins graded Wemby's game after the first four games in the season, surprising fans with a low grade in rebounding.

Perkins has set a lot of expectations from the French phenom, touted as the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award this season. He claimed he already got experience from playing in the LNB(France's top-tier basketball league), which should give him an advantage against the other rookies.

"I gotta give him an F." Perk said. "You're 7'4 big fella, six rebounds should fall in your hands. It's not one single night that you should ever leave this floor without having double figure rebounds.

"I get it, he's not a center, you don't want to play the center position. But he's 7'4 and athletic... I don't think I was too harsh."

Since the start of the season, Wembanyama only has one game where he grabbed at least 12 rebounds. His other three games have seen him record figures below double digits in rebounding.

Apart from Wemby's rebounding, the two-time champion graded the center's offensive and defensive skills. On offense, 'Perk' gave the big man a B, saying that he wants to see more assertiveness from the rookie. The former center for the Boston Celtics shared that he wants the Spurs center to attempt more shots.

When it comes to defense, Perkins had no complaints. He's been impressed with the rookie so far. He's averaging 2.3 blocks so far, which has been his calling card since the 2023-24 campaign started.

In last night's game against the Phoenix Suns, he was a standout performer, ending the game with 18 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks. Wemby helped the team mount a comeback after being down by as much as 20 points the entire game.

Victor Wembanyama cites Kevin Durant as one of his inspirations

Victor Wembanyama and Kevin Durant put on a show last night for the fans. The two stars were the talk of the town as they played an incredible brand of basketball. Durant scored 26 points in the game, with seven assists and two rebounds.

After the game, Wemby talked about KD and how he's been inspiring him for a long time.

"I learned that I’m far from mastering the game as much as him, because I tried to do some stuff like him but I think I’m not maybe patient enough," Wembanyama said. "I think I want to go too fast, but he goes to his own pace and goes to his spots. I think I have to, not copy that, but get inspired by that.

"He's special, you know? He's a problem. His teammates look for him and make him a problem the way they set up plays. He's one of the toughest players to guard in the league. I haven't seen the whole of him or of the other players of the league, but I think he's up there."

While the result was not in his team's favor, Durant entered NBA history by becoming only the 12th player ever in the league to reach 27,000 points.

