"You're immortalized forever" - Rasheed Wallace chucks $300 million over NBA ring in what-if scenario

Rasheed Wallace was one of the NBA's best power forwards during his time. Although he's known mostly for his record of having the most technical fouls for a single season, the former Detroit Piston made a name for himself in a different way.

Wallace played for 16 seasons and left a lasting impression on the fans. Despite his excellence on the court, he wasn't able to make a ton of wealth. In his career, he earned close to $160 million, which is close to a supermax deal that some players are receiving nowadays.

On "Gil's Arena," the four-time All-Star was asked a hypothetical question: Would he rather have a $300 million contract but have no rings, or earn $54 million and win seven rings?

"Had this conversation one day at locker room when I was coaching. It was me, Chauncey (Billups), my young fella Peyton Siva and my other young fella Josh Smith," Wallace said. "For me, I gotta get that ring. The bread is gonna come with the ring long term. Now it might not amount to as much.

"I might not be able to make $300 million in that seven, eight or nine years or however long that contract is, again. But I'm immortalized though. I'm in this motherf*****g HOF. ... You're immortalized forever. You're immortalized in that city. They're always gonna know you."

The 2004 NBA champion is a candidate to be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year. However, basketballreference.com gives Wallace only a 7.5% probability of being enshrined.

Rasheed Wallace hypes up Ime Udoka's toughness after verbal exchange with LeBron James

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka got ejected after verbally going at it with LA Lakers superstar LeBron James on Saturday. Former NBA star Rasheed Wallace addressed their encounter and applauded Udoka for engaging with James.

"I f**k with Ime," Wallace said. "That’s my guy. I knew Ime when he was in high school/college when I was in Portland. He went to Portland State. ... That was a great challenge right there. That would’ve been a hell of a fight. I’d pay to see that because Ime ain’t no punk."

The situation didn't escalate much further, and both Udoka and James later downplayed what happened.

