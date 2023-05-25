Ja Morant has been very problematic and controversial over the past few months. His gun-flashing incident got him suspended for eight games earlier in the season, but it doesn't appear that he's learned his lesson.

Gilbert Arenas, a former NBA All-Star, also had a gun problem. He faced serious consequences after bringing his gun to the locker and was out of the league shortly after.

Arenas recently appeared on JJ Redick's podcast and had friendly advice for Morant. The former Washington Wizards star knows what it feels like to be young and have a lot of money, but he doesn't want Ja Morant to make the same mistakes that he made.

Ja Morant needs people around him who will tell him no, according to Gilbert Arenas

Morant is one of the best players in the NBA at the moment. He's only 23 and the Memphis Grizzlies recently signed him to a contract extension. The athletic guard is supposed to be the face of the league in a few years, but he's already ruined his image.

Gilbert Arenas believes that Morant needs to surround himself with the people who will tell him no. He also needs people who will protect his brand, even if Morant is not interested in protecting it.

"At the age you are, just being realistic, 23, went to school two years, all the money in the world, the face of this, the face of that," Arenas said. "You're more like in your mind god-like."

Arenas is aware that Ja Morant is still young and that he's enjoying his celebrity status. However, he needs to surround himself with people who will have a positive effect on him.

"Understand your surroundings, put people around you who have the same interest, and that interest is protecting your brand," Arenas said regarding Morant. "Even if it's not your interest, make it theirs, so you need people around you that's willing to tell you no."

Morant has been very controversial over the past few months (Image via Getty Images)

Gilbert Arenas understands that Ja Morant most likely won't listen to his advice. He is only 23 and likely thinks that he knows it all. However, his future could be ruined by his decisions, which is why he has to be smart.

The Memphis Grizzlies have suspended Morant from all basketball activities, but basketball fans are still waiting to see if the NBA will suspend the talented player. If Adam Silver decides to send a strong message, there is a chance that Morant will be banned for a year.

