"You cannot tell me that LeBron is not inspired by Brady from a distance" - Skip Bayless asserts LeBron James has the drive to play with both his sons

Few in NBA history have been as great for as long as LeBron James has been throughout his career. The four-time MVP will be heading into his 20th season and has so far successfully defied Father Time.

“King James” has repeatedly mentioned that playing with his son, Bronny James, is the ultimate goal before hanging up his jersey. But given how NFL superstar Tom Brady has been playing, the LA Lakers basketball great could opt for the same route.

Skip Bayless, an unabashed James critic, could see the 18-time All-Star’s longevity extending to be able to play with both of his sons in the NBA:

“You cannot tell me that LeBron is not inspired by Brady from a distance just watching what he’s doing. … LeBron does have Brady’s commitment to fitness. There’s no burnout on meetings, film study. He loves that, and he gets nutrition. … He’s gonna shatter the mold for how long you can go.

“And as long as his heart stays in it, is it plausible – like, distantly possible – that he could get to a point where if they do away with the one-and-dones that he could play with Bronny and Bryce? I wouldn’t put it past that guy.”

Tom Brady turned 45 on Wednesday and continues to be an elite quarterback who could lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to another Super Bowl. James will turn 38 in December and has just finished his best scoring season in over a decade.

Only eight NBA players have played at least 20 seasons. Vince Carter holds the record at 22, but he also went to college for three seasons. James, who has won four championships, came to the league straight from high school in 2003.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (20 seasons, six championships, six MVPs) is in the same tier as James, bettering him in terms of championships and MVPs. Abdul-Jabbar also went to UCLA for four seasons, winning three NCAA championships (when freshmen couldn't play varsity basketball). James has a chance to pass Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record this season.

Kobe Bryant (20 seasons, five championships, one MVP) could also be in that tier.

Dirk Nowitzki (2011 championsip, 2006-07 MVP) and Kevin Garnett (2008 championship, 2003-04 MVP) both played 21 seasons. They had longetivity and earned respect, but they didn't stack up championships like James, Abdul-Jabbar and Bryant.

KG, Bryant and James never went to college. Nowitzki came to the NBA after playing in Europe as a teenager.

Based on current draft eligibility rules, James would have to endure a five-year wait before his younger son, Bryce, enters the NBA. By then, the Lakers superstar could be a shell of himself, which could mean he will be a role player when Bryce gets drafted.

Bayless said:

“He’s going to have a reduced role, and he’s not gonna love it. And I don’t know what you do with him on defense, although he can give you spurts. I believe five years from today, he can give you spurts on defense.”

LeBron James and kids take over the LA Lakers practice facility

LeBron James could end up playing with both of his sons in the NBA. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

LeBron James and his sons, Bronny and Bryce, have been working out together in their house and other gyms. This is the first time the public has seen a video of the trio taking their act to no less than the LA Lakers’ practice facility.

The James gang was helped by assistant coach Phil Handy as they completed drills and worked on their games. One thing that stood out was Bryce's height, who’s now 6-foot-6 and taller than his older brother, Bronny. The younger James also showed incredible explosion and dunked the ball with ease.

These may be reasons why James could follow Tom Brady’s inspiration. Brady, who spent five years at Michigan, holds an NFL-record seven Super Bowl wins and various MVP awards.

James could continue until the wheels fall off and ultimately play with both his sons in the NBA.

