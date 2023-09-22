"You work in practice harder than the game" - Andre Iguodala dives deep into the unique Heat Culture, setting it apart from the rest of the NBA

Andre Iguodala is mostly known for his time with the Golden State Warriors where he won four NBA championships. Iguodala also played for the Miami Heat for one and a half seasons, from 2020 to 2021. He recently provided a sneak peek into the unique culture in Miami. He described the famous "Heat Culture" and how it's different from the rest of the league.

On JJ Redick's "Old Man and the Three" podcast, Iguodala discussed his time with the Heat. He compared it to being in prison but in a good way. There was even some kind of pressure that motivated the players to work hard in practice more than in games.

"Like when you go to prison, you get handed your orange suit and them flip-flops," Iguodala said. "I got handed my jersey, practice jersey, practice shorts, socks. Then you get your knee pads and mouthpiece. And I was like, 'Nah, I don't need that. I don't wear knee braces or mouthpieces."

He added:

"I noticed that that stress of like just being locked in, it affects you when, like, 'Don't miss a wide-open shot.' 'Cause they work you. You working out there. Like you work in practice harder than the game." [H/T Heat Nation]

Andre Iguodala made it to his sixth straight NBA Finals appearance during the 2019-20 season with the Miami Heat. Iguodala went against a familiar face in LeBron James, who the Golden State Warriors faced from 2015 to 2018.

The Heat fell to the Lakers in six games, and Iguodala remained in South Beach until the 2020-21 campaign. He returned to the Warriors the next season and won his fourth NBA championship. He barely played last season, and all signs point to his retirement becoming official soon.

Meanwhile, "Heat Culture" was created by Pat Riley, and it resulted in seven NBA Finals appearances in the last 18 years, winning three. Head coach Erik Spoelstra enforces it, while Jimmy Butler is its current embodiment.

Andre Iguodala's case for the Hall of Fame

When Andre Iguodala retires from basketball, he will be eligible to get inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame after four years. Some people might not look at him as a Hall of Fame player, but he has the attributes to prove it.

Iguodala was a key part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. He was a key player in their title wins in 2015, 2017 and 2018. He even won the 2015 NBA Finals MVP award for his defense against LeBron James.

"I didn't know that was much of a debate." Steph Curry said on the 'Dubs Talk' podcast last year regarding Andre Iguodala's Hall of Fame case.

"He's kind of the mature vet that's still putting up solid numbers, but impacting winning at a level that is a difference maker." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

