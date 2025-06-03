Zion Williamson accuser Moriah Mills reportedly turned down by high profile lawyer

Last week, news reports revealed that Zion Williamson was sued in civil court by an unnamed woman with whom he reportedly had a relationship from 2018 to 2023. Shortly after, Moriah Mills sought to file her own lawsuit, more than two years after alleging she and Williamson were in a relationship.

Back in 2023, Mills came out of the woodwork following an announcement that Williamson and Ahkeema Love were expecting a baby, alleging that she was also pregnant by the New Orleans Pelicans forward. In addition, she threatened to leak a sex tape of the two, and even pretended to get Williamson's name tattooed on her face; however, ultimately, nothing came of the situation.

On the heels of Williamson being sued for rape in civil court, Mills reportedly contacted high-profile attorney Tony Buzbee to represent her, according to TMZ. However, it's unclear what she planned to sue Williamson for.

According to Buzbee, a member of his staff spoke with Mills and confirmed with her that the firm declined to take the case. The attorney - who represented more than 50 plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Diddy - was quoted by the outlet as saying:

"A member of our staff spoke to her. After review we declined to take her case. We can't comment about the details or merits of her claims. As you know we are contacted by numerous people across the United States daily with grievances. We can’t help them all."

"This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete," - Zion Williamson and his attorney deny rape allegations

After Zion Williamson was sued for sexual assault, he and his attorney released a statement, firmly denying the allegations and claiming that Jane Doe aimed to exploit the New Orleans Pelicans star for money.

The statement revealed that Williamson and Doe had a consensual relationship over six years ago that ended amicably. Once their friendship ended, Williamson's attorney alleged the woman began demanding money.

The statement added that the Pelicans forward promptly informed police of the extortion attempts before the lawsuit was filed.

"We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them. The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless. This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance."

From the sounds of things, Zion Williamson and his team are planning to file a countersuit.

