Moriah Mills-Zion Williamson fiasco continues as she shares positive pregnancy test on IG

The Moriah Mills, Zion Williamson drama has continued this week, as the adult actress continues to make headlines despite her recent Twitter ban. As part of her ongoing callouts of Williamson, Mills was seen this week tattooing the young NBA star's name on her face.

In addition, she has also posted a clip on her Instagram story showing a positive pregnancy test. While she didn't tag Williamson in the Instagram story, the current speculation on social media is that Mills is going to name Williamson as the father.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud BREAKING: Adult film star Moriah Mills shares a positive pregnancy test on her Instagram story during her recent controversy surrounding Zion Williamson

Of course, others have been quick to voice their opinions as well, with some of the mindset that Mills is faking the pregnancy test as part of her recent tirade. Similarly, there are many who have continued to maintain that the clip of Moriah Mills getting Zion Williamson's name tattooed on her face is also fake.

At the same time, some fans have been quick to point out that Mills may not yet know who the father is. So far there has been no word from Zion Williamson on the matter. Since he and his girlfriend announced that they're expecting a baby, the Pelicans star has yet to acknowledge her callouts on social media.

Zion Williamson's stepfather makes a vague reference to the ongoing Moriah Mills drama

Amidst the ongoing Moriah Mills controversy, Zion Williamson made a significant donation of $250,000 to Jefferson Parish Schools for uniforms. While some skeptics may perceive the donation as a PR move, it cannot be denied that the contribution is positively impacting the community.

Students at Jefferson Parish have had to purchase new uniforms and attend new schools as a result of budget cuts, forcing many into tough financial situations. Thus, the Zion Williamson Foundation has stepped in to help students and their families with the financial burden of purchasing uniforms.

At the assembly, Williamson's stepfather made a vague reference to the ongoing Moriah Mills drama while addressing those in attendance, saying:

“All I will say this morning. Believe half of what you see and nothing you hear.”

Currently, Williamson is focused on the upcoming birth of his daughter, as well as the upcoming NBA season.

After going down in January with a hamstring injury, he ultimately wound up sitting out the remainder of the season. While he has found his name in the rumor mill this offseason, the latest reports from The Athletic indicate that the Pelicans will not trade him before the start of the season.

