Zion Williamson injury update: The latest word on his return, and how his extended absence can impact the New Orleans Pelicans

Without Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans are 1-12 in the ongoing NBA season. The team that was 31-41 in 2020-21 seems in shambles. Though Jonas Valanciunas has scored 20+ points in 9 games, the Pelicans are still on a nine-game losing streak.

Nothing seems to be working for NOLA at the moment. And for fans of the franchise holding their breath for Williamson's return to court, things don't look too good.

The first overall draft pick of 2019 has missed all of the action so far. A fractured foot suffered during the summer pushed his season debut by a few weeks, according to earlier reports. However, based on the latest updates, it seems that Zion Williamson will not be back on court before December.

While talking to Malika Andrews, the host of NBA Today, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared the update on Zion's injury.

"From what I understand, it’s good news and bad news. The good news is he is working very hard, he’s putting in the sweat equity. He’s getting closer. But he is still weeks away," he said.

"He will have more scans next week. The hope is that if those scans looked good he would be able to return to full practice. When that happens, I still think they’re looking at 2+ weeks. I think we’re headed into December for this," added Windhorst.

Eliot Clough @EliotClough



Great find by ⁦ There it is — ⁦ @WindhorstESPN ⁩ says he believes Zion Williamson’s injury will leave him out of the Pelicans rotation into DecemberGreat find by ⁦ @thepelicanswave ⁩ on Instagram There it is — ⁦@WindhorstESPN⁩ says he believes Zion Williamson’s injury will leave him out of the Pelicans rotation into DecemberGreat find by ⁦@thepelicanswave⁩ on Instagram https://t.co/Y3EBMSfoOU

What this means for Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans

Windhorst's update essentially means that the New Orleans Pelicans will play November and a week or two in December without Zion. With the state of New Orleans right now, this doesn't bode well.

Although they weren't the best team last season. with their 6'7" power forward on the court, they were still able to add victories to their bag.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA



Asked about his relationship with the city and team Zion gives @FletcherWDSU the "question of the day" award:Asked about his relationship with the city and team Zion gives @FletcherWDSU the "question of the day" award: Asked about his relationship with the city and team https://t.co/yocx1lgDby

Compared to the current season, the Pelicans had 5 victories in 2020-21 with 13 games played. Zion Williamson had three 30+ point games in the aforementioned number of games. With Valunciunas running hot and a healthy Zion playing, there is no doubt that New Orleans would have fared better.

Furthermore, Brandon Ingram has missed seven straight games and is highly likely to miss Saturday's game. It would seem that the Pelicans, who put all their hopes on Williamson in 2019, can't catch a break. The young star is unstoppable but that is when he is healthy. His health is becoming an increasingly worrisome issue for his team and coach Willie Green.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee