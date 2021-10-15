Zion Williamson injury update: What's the latest word on the New Orleans Pelicans star and his return to fitness?

Zion Williamson had an excellent 2021-22 season, in which he averaged 27 points, 3.7 assists and 7.2 rebounds, which is a significant leap from his debut season. Doubts over his size and ability to cope were wiped out by his dominant performances which earned him his first All-Star appearance.

However, injuries have plagued his nascent career, with Zion Williamson missing more than 3/4th of his debut season and more than 20 games in his sophomore season. Zion was all set to make an injury-free start to the 2021-22 season before the Pelicans dropped a bomb, saying that Zion had surgery on his foot after fracturing it prior to the Summer League.

There was still faith that he would return for the start of the regular season, with both Zion and team officials initially claiming that they were hopeful that he would be ready. However, after receiving news about his further progress, it seems highly unlikely.

As per reports by ESPN's NBA reporter Andrew Lopez, Executive Vice-President of Basketball Operations for the Pelicans, David Griffin has said that there was no fixed timeline for Zion's return and that he will not be on the floor for the first week of games. Lopez reported:

David Griffin says Zion Williamson said surgeons reviewed scans, and he is cleared for the next step. “No fixed timeline” for return to game action. The next scans will be 2-2.5 weeks. Zion will not be on the floor for the first week of games.

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez David Griffin says Zion Williamson said surgeons reviewed scans and he is cleared for the next step. “No fixed timeline”for return to game action. Next scans will be 2-2.5 weeks. Zion will not be on the floor for the first week of games. David Griffin says Zion Williamson said surgeons reviewed scans and he is cleared for the next step. “No fixed timeline”for return to game action. Next scans will be 2-2.5 weeks. Zion will not be on the floor for the first week of games.

This is a massive blow for the Pelicans organization and fans who were eagerly expecting Zion Williamson to be ready prior to the start of the regular season. New Orleans will have to do without their All-Star for the initial run of games while also being very careful in managing his return as to not reaggravate the injury or make it worse.

Can Zion Williamson have a career year while guiding the Pelicans to a playoff spot?

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson made a significant jump across the statsheet from his debut season to his sophomore season and is all set to make yet another huge jump once he returns from injury.

His combination of size, athleticism and brute strength helps dominate in the paint on a nightly basis and if he manages to work on getting a more reliable jumper, Zion can be unstoppable.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Small sample size for Zion Williamson, but according to NBA Advanced Stats, Zion and Giannis Antetokounmpo rank 1-2 in paint points and dunks/layups per game this season Small sample size for Zion Williamson, but according to NBA Advanced Stats, Zion and Giannis Antetokounmpo rank 1-2 in paint points and dunks/layups per game this season https://t.co/ro4mj2bGP8

Also Read

However, his size is both a boon and a bane for him as it can lead to a lot more wear and tear. If Zion manages to come back fitter and leaner, while remaining injury free throughout the season, it will not be surprising to see him exceed last season's totals.

The Pelicans have had a quiet offseason but have made significant changes to bring in role players who fit better with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. New Orleans has a younger, faster and arguably deeper squad than last season, but it would take a herculean effort from Zion and Ingram along with the rest of the roster for them to make it to the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Zion have a career year? Yes No 0 votes so far